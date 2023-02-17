Site News

Tailgaters and Marching Bands at the Ready for Carolina Hurricanes First Outdoor Game

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Linkedin
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes will host their first ever outdoor game on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, and the anticipation is building in Raleigh as over 50,000 fans prepare for an NHL rarity.

The home of North Carolina State football, just a short hop across from the Hurricanes’ usual homestead at the PNC Arena, has been transformed for the latest instalment of the NHL Stadium Series.

Well over 30,000 extra fans will be able to savour this weekend’s clash, with the Hurricanes featuring in their first ever outdoor game and the league’s 37th overall since 2003.

A college-game day atmosphere is expected with fans throwing tailgate parties in the parking lot, as well as a marching band in the stadium ahead of the evening face-off under the spotlights.

On the franchise’s 25th anniversary, the chance to host the latest edition of the Stadium Series has been a long-awaited one, and is expected to be a celebration of the team’s rebirth and their journey back into Stanley Cup contention following the return of 2006 recipient Rod Brind’Amour, who has led a resurgence as head coach.

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said: “It’s fun to do things that are a little different, a new life experience.

“So, I think that’s the most interesting thing is doing something different, and it fits well for our market between the tailgating and the college football to be able to do it right there in your parking lot. So, it’s just something interesting and different.”

Dundon’s takeover in 2018 marked the beginning of an overhaul for the franchise in general, with average attendances at an all-time low of just over 11,000 in 2016, to now tripling that figure with fans snapping up tickets for a near-sell out crowd every game on average.

Carolina is perhaps one of the warmer outdoor climates the league has had to deal with, and reflective silver tarps have covered the ice this week to battle 72 degree Fahrenheit temperatures in Raleigh. However, thin mists of water have been sprayed over and over to create a compact, dense sheet of ice ready for the players to tear up on Saturday night.

 

Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Embiid
Site News

LATEST Joel Embiid Unsure If He’ll Play In the All-Star Game: “We’ll see how the next few days go”

Author image Olly Taliku  •  23h
Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News
Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023

Shortly after the world found out about Rihanna’s second pregnancy at Super Bowl LVII, Clara and Lionel have both moved to joint favourites to be the name of the singers…

Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 15 2023

Ryan Reynolds has turned his attention closer to home for his next sporting venture, with the Canadian actor reportedly beginning the process to purchase NHL outfit Ottawa Senators. Reynolds is…

128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
curry
Site News
Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
Site News
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Arrow to top