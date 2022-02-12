Swansea City vs Bristol City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Swansea City welcome Bristol City to the Liberty Stadium later this afternoon.

In 16th place in the Championship with 37 points, visiting Bristol City are currently two points clear of Swansea in 17th. But, Swansea have two games in hand.

So, today’s game provides the Swans with a chance to leapfrog the Robins in the Championship table while maintaining their two-game advantage, lifting the pressure slightly on under-fire boss, Russell Martin.

Swansea City vs Bristol City preview

Swansea bested automatic promotion hopefuls, Blackburn Rovers, last weekend, with Michael Obafemi’s 16th-minute strike the only goal of the afternoon at the Liberty Stadium.

But, such has been the Swans’ season to date, it came as little surprise when Russell Martin’s side followed that great performance up with a shocker at Stoke City on Tuesday.

The Welsh side had Ryan Bennett sent off as they went down by three goals to nil at the City Ground.

The result means that it’s now six defeats in 10 Championship games for Swansea, leaving them adrift of the playoff places by 11 points but with a game in hand on most sides looking down on them.

Swansea’s opponent, Bristol City, managed to scrape a 2-1 win against Reading midweek. Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Michael Morrison easing the pressure slightly on Nigel Pearson who, much like his counterpart in the opposite dugout on Sunday, is under the scrutiny of Robins’ fans.

Ultimately, much more was expected of Swansea and Bristol City at the start of the season, and Sunday’s game gives both sides a chance to begin their ascent back towards the upper echelons of the division.

But, given the pressure generated by both sets of fans at the moment due to inconsistent and lackluster performances, this is not a game that either manager will want to lose, which is why a draw seems like a likely result.

When does Swansea City vs Bristol City kick-off?

The Championship match between Swansea City and Bristol City kicks off at 13:00 GMT on Sunday, February 13 at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Swansea City vs Bristol City team news

Swansea City team news vs Bristol City

Han-Noah Massengo is suffering from a hip injury and isn’t expected to feature for the Swans, while the inclusion of Callum O’Dowda on the substitutes bench is likely to be a game-time decision for the manager. The midfielder has a knee injury.

Ryan Manning has served out his one-game ban and will return to the defense, which is good news as fellow CB, Ryan Bennett, picked up a red card vs Stoke last week and will miss the game through suspension.

Swansea City possible starting XI:

Fisher; Cabango, Downes, Manning; Christie, Grimes, Ntcham, Wolf; Paterson; Obafemi, Piroe

Bristol City team news vs Swansea City

The Robins have no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to the Liberty Stadium. Nigel Pearson is expected to name the same starting Xl that began the game against Blackburn.

Bristol City possible starting XI:

O’Leary; Kalas, Klose, Vyner; Dasilva, Scott, Williams, Pring; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo