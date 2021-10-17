Looking for some live horse racing streaming this Sunday? QuinnBet lets anyone with an account watch and bet on horse racing from the UK, Ireland and beyond without charging for viewing. There’s also a risk free bet of £25 for new customers in the offing.

Sunday, 17 October features four meetings in the British Isles – two in England and as many in Ireland. The first card of the day is over jumps at Kempton Park.

There are Listed races at Kempton Park, and the same applies to the Flat meeting in the Emerald Isle at Naas. Cork has a Grade B handicap chase as its feature race, while there is even more National Hunt action from Sedgefield.

Live Stream Sunday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Kempton has the best of the live horse racing streaming action this Sunday. There are two Listed hurdle races at this Greater London venue, so here is some background on both. The good going means small fields sadly, but the 2m novice contest (2:05) sees Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle third Balko Saint back over the smaller obstacles. He tried fences in France last time out, yet does have two successes in this sphere on his CV.

Opposition includes Irish extended bumper and Warwick novice winner Cobbler’s Dream. Listowel Harvest Festival third Hammersmith comes over from the Emerald Isle for a crack this, meanwhile. Champion trainer Paul Nicholls runs dual Taunton winner Tulin, who gets weight all-round.

In the open 2m Listed hurdle (3:15), dual race winner Silver Streak seeks his hat-trick. Evan Williams’ charge has a good record fresh, but the same can be said of Alan King runner Sceau Royal. The latter mixed it up over both hurdles and fences and did superbly well last season. Sceau Royal is particularly well-suited by good ground, so this is a fascinating match between him and Silver Streak as both horses are past Welsh Champion Hurdle winners.

Sunday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 17 October

Kempton – first race 13:00 BST

Naas – first race 13:20 BST

Cork – first race 13:20 BST

Sedgefield – first race 13:45 BST

