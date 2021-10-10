The horse racing live streaming on offer this Sunday, 10 October is free to access through QuinnBet. Punters can watch and bet on horse racing all day, every day. Those new customers signing up get a £25 risk free bet just for joining.

In the UK and Ireland today, the live horse racing streaming features four meetings. With QuinnBet, the chance to watch and bet on horse racing is there whenever. It’s Irish Cesarewitch day at the Curragh, and also in the Emerald Isle there’s the Munster National card at Limerick. Goodwood has Flat action, while Newton Abbot is all about the jumps. Read more about the horse racing live streaming available today:

Live Stream Sunday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

The Munster National card includes a couple of Listed races before the main event. In the first of those, a 2m 5f novice hurdle (1:10), Off Your Rocco heads the betting. Later on, Cheltenham Festival heroine Mrs Milner makes her return to action in the extended 2m 6f Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle (2:10).

In the feature Grade A handicap chase, the Munster National over 3m (3:55), many have chances. Top weight Chatham Street Lad and Willie Mullins runner Ontheropes both make their reappearance. Gigginstown’s Cavalry Master and John Ryan mare Fairyhill Run are also towards the head of the betting.

Irish Cesarewitch card well worth live horse racing streaming

At the Curragh, the Listed 1m Staffordstown Stud Stakes (1:20) for juveniles sees Gavin Cromwell runner Sunset Shiraz dropping in grade from Group races. Irish Champions Weekend runner-up Limiti Di Greccio is a contender too for Paddy Twomey.

Charles Byrnes runs Turnpike Trip in the 2m Irish Cesarewitch (3:05) after finishing second in the British trial at Newmarket. Willie Mullins ran six in the British equivalent yesterday and saddles five here including first reserve Maze Runner who sneaks in off bottom weight. My Sister Sarah also represents the yard here. Aidan O’Brien runs National Ballet in a handicap for the third time after an ease in the weights too.

These are just the big races on what looks like another great day of horse racing live streaming this Sunday. Don’t miss a minute of the action with QuinnBet by following these simple steps:

Register with QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a deposit Locate the Horse Racing page Find races of interest Hit Watch and stream live

See the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Sunday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 10 October

Curragh – first race 12:50 BST

Newton Abbot – first race 13:00 BST

Limerick – first race 13:10 BST

Goodwood – first race 13:45 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – Get 50% of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

There’s a welcome bonus for new customers that all SportsLens readers can get for joining. Register for an account and make a deposit, then place a bet on any eligible market (horse racing included) at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are losses in the account come the end of the first day, then half of those are refunded as a Free Bet of up to £25. There are also 100 Free Spins available for the Grand Spinn slot game in the online casino.

Put on at least three bets on and, as long one of them is a £10 wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, receive a £5 Free Bet and the Free Spins. First deposits via Neteller and Skrill are ineligible for the new customer offer, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet