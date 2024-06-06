In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 9-8. That was first in the NFC South, giving the team a home playoff game. The Bucs hosted the Eagles in the wildcard round. Tampa Bay was able to stun Philadelphia and won the game 32-9. Against the Lions in the divisional round, the Bucs fell just short in a 31-23 loss.

Last season was Baker Mayfield’s first year with Tampa Bay and he put up career-high numbers. Additionally, the team gave him a three-year, $100 million extension. They’re invested in Mayfield being their QB1. Today, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs are signing one of Mayfield’s former college teammates. Sterling Shepard is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs after eight seasons with the Giants.

The #Buccaneers have agreed to terms with veteran WR Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal, source says. Following eight seasons with the #Giants, who drafted him in the second round in 2016, Shepard reunites with his former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield in Tampa.



With the 40th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Giants selected WR Sterling Shepard out of Oklahoma. Early in his career, Shepard was a reliable target on offense. However, two of his last three seasons were filled with Shepard trying to return from injuries. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined, Shepard played in just 10 games. Many in the media expected the 2023 season to be Shepard’s final year in the NFL. He played in 15 of New York’s 17 games and made two starts.

Additionally, Shepard was given a fair-well treatment in his final home game with the Giants. All signs pointed to that being his final season. However, the 31-year-old must feel like he still has some gas left in the tank. Today, it was announced that the Buccaneers are signing Shepard to a one-year deal. Reuniting him with his former collegiate teammate, Baker Mayfield. They crossed paths at Oklahoma for one season in 2015.

Baker Mayfield and Sterling Shepard. Together again.



Oklahoma’s 2015 season was Mayfield’s first year playing with the Sooners. It was Shepard’s fourth and final season. As a senior, Shepard had 88 catches for 1,288 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Mayfield started 13 games for Oklahoma in 2015 and threw for 3,700 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, the duo is renting with the Bucs. Baker Mayfield has bounced around in his career after getting drafted in 2018. Shepard played eight seasons with New York and this will be just the second team of his career. The Bucs already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as their top WR targets. However, Shepard is a solid-depth piece and already has a connection with Mayfield. We’ll see how much Shepard is used in 2024.