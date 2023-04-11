NBA

Stephen A. Smith: ‘Ja Morant Should Replace Elvis Presley In Memphis’

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 04nba morant 1 zvpc videosixteenbynine3000
rsz 04nba morant 1 zvpc videosixteenbynine3000

Ja Morant has had a tumultuous past year off of the court, but apparently Stephen A. Smith believes that he should be the face of Memphis that replaces the King of Rock and Roll.

Smith: Ja Morant Should Get Billboards In Memphis

When discussing the Western Conference playoff picture on First Take on Monday morning, Smith turned to the topic of the Memphis Grizzlies, who he is higher on than most people. But the conversation seemed to get away from him a bit when the city of Memphis popped into his head.

Elvis is dead. God rest his soul. You ain’t been to Memphis, Molly. You ain’t been to Memphis. I’ve been to Memphis. They’ve got signs of Elvis. They got billboards of Elvis and Graceland. There should be billboards of Ja Morant. Elvis is dead… It’s over. God rest his soul. It’s about Ja Morant in Memphis.”

His co-host, Molly Qerim, confirms that she has in fact been to Memphis.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to change the name of the city, as Morant’s off-court troubles seemed to pile up during the 2022-23 season. There was an incident with potential firearms pointed at the Indiana Pacers team bus, and another time when Morant brought a crew to a Foot Locker to intimidate employees who his mother was having issues with. There were the accusations of punching a 17-year-old boy outside his house, and of course the gun/nightclub incident that ultimately landed him a suspension.

Grizzlies Will Need Effective Morant For Deep Playoff Run

This isn’t the first time that Smith has had this particular take, as it seems to be something of a recycled bit. Just over a year ago, when discussion essentially the same topic, Smith spouted the same speech that he gave to Molly this past Monday about needing to take all of the billboards of Elvis Presley down in Memphis.

If Ja Morant can somehow bring a championship to the city, they’ll probably build him a statue instead of giving him some lousy billboard. The Grizzlies are the #2 seed to start the Western Conference playoffs, but have already been written off by plenty of pundits and experts, citing the experience of the lower-seeded teams.

Morant was in and out of the lineup down the home stretch of the season after returning from suspension. In 8 games, he averaged 20 points and 7.5 assists on 49 percent shooting. The Grizzlies will take on the 7th seed with the series starting on Sunday.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 04nba morant 1 zvpc videosixteenbynine3000
NBA

LATEST Stephen A. Smith: ‘Ja Morant Should Replace Elvis Presley In Memphis’

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20min
rsz ftxwe5lxoamnagn
NBA
Anthony Edwards Teams Up With Marvel, Debuts “Ant Man” Shoe
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s rising young stars, and he just wrapped up his best season as a pro, in which he was named to…

rsz domantas sabonis de aaron fox usa
NBA
Tickets For Sacramento Kings Game 1 Are Most Expensive Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in a battle for Northern California supremacy. The Warriors are looking…

Gobert
NBA
Rudy Gobert Suspended For Play-In Game Against the Lakers
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
Young 1
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Front Office Given “Green Light” For A Possible Trae Young Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 10 2023
rsz 02nba lebron 1 facebookjumbo
NBA
Lakers Are Big Favorites In Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 10 2023
rsz rudy gobert minnesota timberwolves nba
NBA
WATCH: Rudy Gobert Sent Home After Punching Teammate
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 9 2023
Arrow to top