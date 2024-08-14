The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to pounce on one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league and they already have a deal in place for San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Nearing

49ers star Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the most popular trade targets in the NFL this summer, after San Francisco confirmed they were open to offers for their wide receiver who admitted he was open to a move following the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk played an important role in the 49ers journey to Super Bowl LVIII in 2023, with seven touchdowns and 1342 receiving yards off 269 catches during an impressive regular season.

In the playoffs Aiyuk was less effective and across the 49ers three games he managed just nine receptions, with the likes of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey used more in offence.

Despite a great year for San Francisco, Aiyuk and the 49ers fell short of ultimate glory at Super Bowl LVIII as yet again Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi.

Although Aiyuk is seeking a move away from the 49ers ahead of next season, the franchise has reportedly offered their fifth-year wide receiver a new deal in the hopes of keeping his talents in the Bay.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #49ers and Brandon Aiyuk aren’t that far apart on a deal, which is why they haven’t pulled the trigger on a trade to the #Steelers and Aiyuk is still hoping they can clear one final hurdle in the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/hyJvFckRrn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 13, 2024

Aiyuk chose to sit out of organised team activities this summer, as well as skipping mandatory practice when requesting a trade away from the 49ers.

Even with a new offer on the table, Aiyuk is considering his options going into the 2024 campaign, with a deal already in place for the 26-year-old to move to Pittsburgh should he agree to terms.

With just over two weeks until the new NFL season begins, Aiyuk will need to make a decision on his future fast but if this summer is anything to go by, the wide receiver will probably wait until the very last minute.