NFL

Steelers Have A Deal In Place With 49ers For Brandon Aiyuk & Are Now Waiting On Player Decision

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to pounce on one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league and they already have a deal in place for San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Nearing

49ers star Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the most popular trade targets in the NFL this summer, after San Francisco confirmed they were open to offers for their wide receiver who admitted he was open to a move following the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk played an important role in the 49ers journey to Super Bowl LVIII in 2023, with seven touchdowns and 1342 receiving yards off 269 catches during an impressive regular season.

In the playoffs Aiyuk was less effective and across the 49ers three games he managed just nine receptions, with the likes of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey used more in offence.

Despite a great year for San Francisco, Aiyuk and the 49ers fell short of ultimate glory at Super Bowl LVIII as yet again Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi.

Although Aiyuk is seeking a move away from the 49ers ahead of next season, the franchise has reportedly offered their fifth-year wide receiver a new deal in the hopes of keeping his talents in the Bay.

Aiyuk chose to sit out of organised team activities this summer, as well as skipping mandatory practice when requesting a trade away from the 49ers.

Even with a new offer on the table, Aiyuk is considering his options going into the 2024 campaign, with a deal already in place for the 26-year-old to move to Pittsburgh should he agree to terms.

With just over two weeks until the new NFL season begins, Aiyuk will need to make a decision on his future fast but if this summer is anything to go by, the wide receiver will probably wait until the very last minute.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
NFL

LATEST Dan Campbell Provides Positive Update On Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs’ Injury

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 14 2024
JaMarr Chase no pads Bengals pic
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase was not at the Bengals’ practice on Tuesday according to head coach Zac Taylor
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2024

With the 5th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected WR Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU. It was the perfect pick for the Bengals who already have…

J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy needs knee surgery and will be out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with veteran QB Kirk Cousins. With the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan….

Martavis Bryant Raiders pic
NFL
Veteran WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the Washington Commanders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
The New York Jets and OLB Haason Reddick are in the middle of a standoff
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024
Marquise Brown Cheifs pic
NFL
Kansas City’s Marquise Brown could miss the start of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson was cleared for full contact but won’t play in the second preseason game vs. Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Arrow to top