The world’s largest PC gaming platform, Steam, has seen a surge in the number of new releases over the past five years, with the annual number of new gaming titles jumping by a massive 73% and reaching an all-time high in 2022.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Steam released almost 11,000 new titles last year, the highest number in the platform’s history.

More than 30,000 Games Launched in the Last Three Years

When you mention PC gaming, you automatically think of Steam. The platform’s dominance in the PC gaming segment is seen through its massive user base and the number of new releases. With a wide range of games on offer, from traditional online multiplayer shooters to farming simulators, gamers flock to Steam in their millions.

This huge massive user base is always searching for fresh gaming content and new titles, driving the annual growth of new releases to impressive highs.

According to Statista and Steam Spy data, Steam launched just seven games in 2004. But this number skyrocketed in the following years, reaching over 8,100 in 2018. After a short drop in 2019, the number of new releases jumped by 23% YoY to 9,635 in 2020, following a high demand for video games amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

Last year, the platform launched 10,283 new games, the highest number ever seen. But it took only one year for Steam to break this record, with the number of new titles jumping to 10,963 in 2022. Statistics show more than 30,000 games were launched on the platform in the last three years.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Lost Ark Steam’s Biggest Games

The gaming industry has always been highly competitive, and this pressure has intensified as the popularity of video games surged. While many small video game developers and studios have launched wildly successful titles, it’s still hard to compete with the big names standing behind some of the most popular video games.

The Steam Spy data show Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was the most popular game on Steam in 2022. The first-person shooter averaged around 603 thousand players per hour, a significant lead over its closest competitor, DOTA 2, which had 466 thousand players. Lost ARK followed, with 277 thousand average players per hour, respectively.

On the other hand, Lost Ark tops Steam’s chart by the peak number of concurrent players. Last year, the MMORPG title hit over 1.32 million peak players, almost 200,000 more than the second-ranked CS: GO. Dota 2 was the third game on this list, with close to 1.03 million peak players.