St Mirren vs Motherwell live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Tuesday, St Mirren will play against Motherwell at The SMISA Stadium in a Premiership encounter.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch St Mirren vs Motherwell, Betfred has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Betfred and watch St Mirren vs Motherwell live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Betfred by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Betfred and watch St Mirren vs Motherwell live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Preview

St Mirren will be hoping for a repeat of their Premiership success over Aberdeen, which they won 1-0.

St Mirren had 32 percent possession and four shots on goal, one of which was on target. Connor Ronan was the lone player for St Mirren to score. Aberdeen’s opponents had 11 shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Whereas Motherwell and their traveling supporters will be looking for a better result this time after losing to Hearts in Premiership play last time out.

Motherwell had 46 percent possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Hearts had 11 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target, against their opponents. Hearts’ goals came from Andy Halliday and Ellis Simms.

When does St Mirren vs Motherwell kick-off?

St Mirren vs Motherwell will kick off at 00:45 on 2nd February 2022 at the SMISA Stadium.

Join Betfred and watch St Mirren vs Motherwell.

St Mirren vs Motherwell Team News

St Mirren Team News

St Mirren reported the injury of Conor McCarthy.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, McCarthy, Shaughnessy; Henderson, Power, Ronan, Tanser; McGrath; Brophy, Kiltie

Motherwell Team News

Motherwell will head into the game without Barry Maguire and Ricki Lamie.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Kelly; O’Donnell, Solholm, Carroll, McGinley; Slattery, Donnelly, Shaw; Tierney, Van Veen, Amaluzor

Join Betfred and follow St Mirren vs Motherwell.