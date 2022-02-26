St Mirren vs Hearts live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

With a win over Hearts in Paisley on Saturday afternoon, St Mirren will climb into the top four of the Scottish Premiership.

St Mirren vs Hearts live stream

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

St Mirren vs Hearts Preview

When St Mirren drew 1-1 with Livingston at Tony Macaroni Arena, they only had one shot on target. During this Scottish Premiership encounter, Greg Kiltie scored.

When Hearts last played, they were defeated 2-1 by St Johnstone. Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson scored the goals in this Scottish Premiership encounter at McDiarmid Park. There were five shots on target and five corners for the squad.

The last time St Mirren and Hearts met, Hearts won 2-0 at Tynecastle Park.

When does St Mirren vs Hearts kick-off?

The St Mirren vs Hearts will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at The SMISA Stadium.

St Mirren vs Hearts Team News

St Mirren Team News

St Mirren is happy to have no injuries up till now.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Tait; Power, Gogic; Kiltie, Ronan, Jones, Greive

Hearts Team News

Michael Smith and Liam Boyce won’t be able to serve Hearts.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Souttar, Halkett, Kingsley; Smith, Haring, Baningime, Cochrane; McKay, Boyce, Mackay-Stevens