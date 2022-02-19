St Johnstone vs Hearts live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The Premiership meeting between Hearts and hosts St Johnstone takes place at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

St Johnstone vs Hearts live stream

St Johnstone vs Hearts Preview

When St Johnstone last played, they drew 1-1 with Aberdeen. St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry scored both goals in this Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie Stadium. There were two shots on target and four corners for the team.

Hearts defeated Livingston 4-3 in their previous encounter. In this Scottish Cup encounter at Tynecastle Park, they had 60 percent possession.

When St Johnstone and Hearts last met in a match, the score was 2-0 in favour of Hearts at Tynecastle Park.

When does St Johnstone vs Hearts kick-off?

The St Johnstone vs Hearts will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022 at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone vs Hearts Team News

St Johnstone Team News

St Johnstone will be without the services of Cameron MacPherson, Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Nadir Ciftci, Michael O’Halloran, and David Wotherspoon.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Parish; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Booth, Butterfield, Brown, Craig; Middleton, Crawford; May

Hearts Team News

Hearts will play without Craig Halkett.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Sibbick, Souttar, Kingsley; Smith, Devlin, Baningime, Cochrane; McKay, Boyce, Simms