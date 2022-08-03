Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Spurs host Southampton on the opening weekend of the season as Antonio Conte looks to build on last season’s 4th place finish. Southampton on the other hand are looking to ensure they don’t get dragged into another relegation battle.

Spurs vs Southampton Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 8.55/1 with Virgin Bet

Spurs vs Southampton Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Spurs 4/11 Draw 17/4 Southampton 15/2

Spurs vs Southampton Bet Builder Tips Explained

Harry Kane to Score @ 21/20 with Virgin Bet

It’s been a summer without speculation surrounding the future of Kane, something that may pay off for Spurs this season.

Kane is their leading man, and they’ll need him to be on form if they want to be successful this season on all fronts.

We’re backing Kane to get off to a flyer this season and net in this opening game.

Son Heung-Min to Score @ 6/5 with Virgin Bet

Another crucial player for Spurs will their South Korean superstar, Son.

He finished joint top goalscorer in the Premier League last season, and he’ll be keen to pick up where he left off with goals in this campaign.

The combination of Kane and Son is one of the best the Premier League has ever seen.

We’re backing Son to complete the Kane and Son goalscoring double against Southampton.

Spurs over 3.5 goals @ 19/5 with Virgin Bet

Our final leg of the bet builder is a risk, but given Spurs’ attacking qualities and Southampton’s tendency to being slack at the back, over 3.5 goals for Spurs is likely.

It’s not just Kane and Son that will provide the attacking quality. The likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison providing support, goals seem likely from the home team.

Spurs vs Southampton Team News

Spurs have made some impressive signings this summer, and they’ll be keen to make strides forward this season. Richarlison, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perišić are offer more depth and quality to the Spurs team.

Southampton have managed to keep hold of star man James Ward-Prowse which is a positive for them. They’ve brought in some young talent for the future, and these players may get a chance as the season progresses.

Spurs vs Southampton Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream