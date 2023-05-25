Spoelstra On Miami Heat Underdog Status: “We Don’t Give A S—“

Despite seemingly having the upper hand in the series, the Miami Heat are underdogs for tonight’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. But the Heat aren’t letting that fact bother them at all, according to head coach Eric Spoelstra.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs as a whole have been wildly unpredictable, and no team has been as tough to call as the Heat. Their unprecedented run as an 8th seeded team has them one of the best stories in the league in recent years, and they are just one victory away from making their second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons.

Miami Heat Don’t Care About Underdog Status

The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs for Game 5. pic.twitter.com/tGDhdhfGYW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2023

Miami was victorious in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler has of course been the catalyst for the team, but it has truly been a roster-wide effort to get the Heat into the position that they’re in.

And much like the rest of the postseason, this particular series has been full of upsets. In fact, each winner of the first four games has entered the contest as the underdog.

That will be the case for Game 5 in Boston on Thursday night. The Celtics are heavy favorites in the contest, coming in with a line of -8.5 at most outlets. But that was the case for their first two home games as well, ones that they lost outright at the hands of Butler and company.

They live for these moments. Lead us, vets. pic.twitter.com/qhqUzPvPQn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

How do the Heat players and coaching staff feel about their underdog status? A quote from head coach Eric Spoelstra:

“We don’t give a s—“

The odds have been stacked against the Miami Heat for over a month now, and they’ve overcome them in historic fashion. They blew an opportunity to close out the sweep in Game 4, a couple of days after it looked as though the Celtics had given up on themselves and the season. But Boston came out and proved a point with a 17-point victory, showing signs of life that many thought they had little of left.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the history of the NBA playoffs, so the odds are stacked against the Celtics in that regard. But the sports books like them to pull the series even closer tonight, which could turn the odds on the overall series.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30PM eastern time.

