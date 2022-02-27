Spezia vs Roma live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Spezia will meet Roma at Stadio Alberto Picco in a Serie A match.

Spezia vs Roma live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Spezia vs Roma Preview

Spezia comes into this game coming off a 2-1 league loss to Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna. Bologna won thanks to a brace from seasoned Austrian attacker Marko Arnautovic. Spezia’s consolation goal was scored by Albanian attacker Rey Manaj.

In Serie A, on the other hand, Roma drew 2-2 with Igor Tudor’s Hellas Verona. Hellas Verona’s first-half goals from Antonin Barak of Czech Republic and former Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze of France were canceled out by Roma’s second-half goals from young Australian forward Cristian Volpato and midfielder Edoardo Bove.

When does Spezia vs Roma kick-off?

The Spezia vs Roma will kick off at 22:00 on 27th February 2022.

Spezia vs Roma Team News

Spezia Team News

Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian, and Aimar Sher are injured for Spezia.

Spezia possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Sala, Kiwior; Verde, Maggiore, Gyasi; Nzola

Roma Team News

Roma has reported injury concerns of Leonardo Spinazzola and Roger Ibanez.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Smalling; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan, Oliveira, Vina; Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Abraham