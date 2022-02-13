Countries
Home News spezia vs fiorentina live stream serie a preview kick off time and team news

Spezia vs Fiorentina live stream: Serie A Preview, kick off time and team news

Spezia will return to action on Monday when they clash Fiorentina at the Stadio Alberto Picco. 

Spezia vs Fiorentina live stream

Fiorentina lost 3-0 at the hands of Lazio in their previous Serie A match. However, they responded well to that defeat when they returned to action against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. Krzysztof Piątek earned a brace before substitute Nikola Milenković scored in the stoppage time to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.
Fiorentina have won three of their last five matches in all competitions and are currently eighth in the table with 36 points.
Meanwhile, Spezia will enter the Serie A encounter on Monday on the back of a 2-2 draw at Salernitana. Most of the action at the Stadio Arechi happened in the first half when Simone Verdi struck a brace but goals from Daniele Verde and Rey Manaj meant the spoils of the match were shared between the two sides.

Spezia vs Fiorentina Team News

Spezia Team News 

Spezia will be missing Simone Bastoni on Monday as he is currently injured.

Spezia possible starting XI: 

Provodel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Sala; Verde, Maggiore, Gyasi; Manaj

Fiorentina Team News

Fiorentina will be able to avail the services of  Lucas Torreira and Giacomo Bonaventura as both are currently suspended.

Fiorentina possible starting XI: 

