Spezia vs Fiorentina live stream: Serie A Preview, kick off time and team news

Spezia will return to action on Monday when they clash Fiorentina at the Stadio Alberto Picco.
Spezia vs Fiorentina live stream
If you’re looking to watch the Serie A clash between Spezia vs Fiorentina, then bet365 have you covered. The game is being shown on bet365 and is not available on TV in the UK.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Spezia vs Fiorentina live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Preview
When does Spezia vs Fiorentina kick-off?
The Serie A clash between Spezia vs Fiorentina kicks off at 8:45 pm BST, on the 14th of February, at Stadio Alberto Picco.
Spezia vs Fiorentina Team News
Spezia Team News
Spezia will be missing Simone Bastoni on Monday as he is currently injured.
Spezia possible starting XI:
Provodel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Sala; Verde, Maggiore, Gyasi; Manaj
Fiorentina Team News
Fiorentina will be able to avail the services of Lucas Torreira and Giacomo Bonaventura as both are currently suspended.
Fiorentina possible starting XI:
Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Amrabat, Maleh; Sottil, Piatek, Gonzalez
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.