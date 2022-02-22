Countries
Southampton vs Norwich City live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Southampton vs Norwich City live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Updated

14 seconds ago

on

Armando Broja Southampton vs Coventry City predictions

Dean Smith’s struggling Norwich City make the short trip to Southampton in big need of a result in the Premier League on Friday, and you can find out how to stream the action LIVE and get our free prediction for the game below. 

Southampton vs Norwich City live stream — Premier League

Looking to follow the Southampton vs Norwich City Premier League clash online?

Then head over to bet365 to listen to a Southampton vs Norwich City LIVE audio stream.

When does Southampton vs Norwich City kick off?

The Premier League clash between Southampton and Norwich City kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, 25th February, at the St. Mary’s, Southampton.

What TV channel is Southampton vs Norwich City on?

Southampton vs Norwich City in the English Premier League will be on Sky Sports Main Event, with match coverage beginning at 19:00 BST, while kickoff is at 20:00.

Alternatively, you can follow the match in its entirety over at bet365 courtesy of the site’s live audio commentary and live betting interface, enabling viewers to keep track of all the main stats whilst the action unfolds.

Southampton vs Norwich City prediction – Premier League preview

While it is true that Norwich City come into the game at Southampton off the back of two straight losses, it’s important to note that those defeats came at the hands of the two best teams in the country -arguably Europe- in the shape of Manchester City (0-4) and Liverpool (1-3).

Prior to those last two games, replacing manager Daniel Farke with Dean Smith mid-way through the season had appeared to be working well. Norwich had recently bested relegation rivals Everton (2-1) and Watford (3-0) in the league, before booking their place in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a Kenny McLean goal against Wolves.

The Canaries remain rooted to the bottom of the division, five points clear of safety, but do appear much more composed and resilient, and appear to be working harder under Smith than they did Farke. And this is something that Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttll, will know well because Norwich City beat Southampton, 2-1, in Smith’s first game in charge back in November.

Smith’s men still have plenty of work to do to avoid the drop, but they are a side that is adjusting and making improvements – as Liverpool discovered at the weekend. Canaries’ fans certainly have not thrown the towel in, that’s for sure.

Southampton fans, meanwhile, have been enjoying a mini-renaissance back to the days of Pochettino and Koeman of late. Their Saints are playing some great, entertaining football and currently sit in 10th place in the table and just eight points off a Europa League spot at that.

Unbeaten in five games in all comps, a run that includes a huge victory against Tottenham Hotspur (3-2) and well-earned draws against Manchester United (1-1) and Manchester City (1-1), Southampton head into this Friday night’s encounter in great form and likely high in confidence having only lost just one game at St. Mary’s all season.

The likes of Che Adams, Armando Broja, and James Ward-Prowse have been in great form for Southampton too. Each player has registered six goals already in this campaign, and each offers far more to Hasenhuttl’s side than just the end product.

Make no mistake, this is a Saints team that has energy and firepower in equal measure, and Southampton will cause many a better opposition than Norwich plenty of problems. This brings us on nicely to our match prediction for the Saints vs the Canaries:

Norwich are an improved team under Dean Smith, who’s doing a tremendous job and certainly passes the eye test at least. But, Hasenhuttl’s Southampton is a side that’s much further on in its development and that’s genuinely playing with a hint of gusto at present.

Norwich don’t tend to cope with attacking gusto very well. In fact, the 53 goals conceded by the Canaries this season is more than any other team in the EPL, making it hard to bet against the home side.

As such…

Southampton vs Norwich City prediction: Southampton 3 Norwich City 1 @ 14/1 with bet365

