Southampton vs Coventry City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Southampton vs Coventry City preview

Southampton rebounded from a 3-1 defeat away at Wolves to eke out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Manchester City at St. Mary’s in their most recent league game.

Kyle Walker-Peters had put the Saints ahead early with a stunning strike, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men were pegged back for long periods and City eventually equalized through a header from Aymeric Laporte.

Still, a fine result for the Saints up against arguably the best team in world football at present.

As a result of the point, the Saints now occupy 12th place in the EPL table and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Southampton have also become a formidable prospect at St. Mary’s in recent months where they are unbeaten in eight games.

In the Cup, Southampton were made to work hard to qualify from the third-round vs Swansea. Nathan Redmond put the travelling Saints ahead with his customary FA Cup goal contribution but, after Yan Valery was sent off in the 29th minute, Swansea equalized and forced the game into extra time.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Shane Long struck in extra time to give the Saints a 3-2 win, but Swansea had their chances, and Hasenhuttl will know his side was fortunate to progress.

Keep an eye out for Nathan Redmond in this game. The Saints’ winger has eight goal contributions in eight FA Cup games (6 goals and 2 assists).

As for Coventry City, they lost 1-0 against Middlesbrough in the league last time out, a result that saw Mark Robins’s team drop down to 10th place in the Championship table. But, just five points behind West Brom in sixth, and with games in hand, the Sky Blues still have a realistic chance of making the playoffs come the end of the year.

In the third round of the FA Cup, a goal just before the break from Dominic Hyam was enough for Coventry to see off a spirited performance from Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side.

Saturday’s match will be the first time Coventry and Southampton have played in almost a decade, but it is worth pointing out that Southampton have won the past three consecutive games against the Sky Blues in all comps.

When does Southampton vs Coventry City kick off?

Southampton vs Coventry City kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 5 at the St. Mary’s, Southampton.

Southampton vs Coventry City team news

Southampton team news vs Coventry

Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella will both miss the visit of Coventry due to injury, but right-back Tino Livramento and midfielder William Smallbone are back in contention after returning to training this week.

Malian midfielder, Moussa Djenepo, is back from AFCON duties with the national side and could be in line for an immediate return to first-team action.

Southampton possible starting XI:

Forster; Livramento, Stephens, Lyanco, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; A. Armstrong, Adams

Coventry City team news vs Southampton

Coventry boss, Mark Robins, has a decision to make between Ben Wilson and Simon Moore in goal. Moore, who is the regular No.1 was rested in the third-round win against Derby.

Wing-back, Todd Kane has returned to training and could start in place of Josh Eccles, with Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen expected to feature on the opposite flank.

Coventry City possible starting XI:

Wilson; Hyam, McFadzean, Clarke-Salter; Kane, Sheaf, Hamer, Maatsen; Allen, O’Hare; Gyokeres

