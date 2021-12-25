Southampton FC news: Ralph Hasenhuttl raves about Armando Broja

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl raved about Armando Broja who is currently on loan at Saint Mary’s from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has been spectacular for the Saints this season.

He has already scored four goals in six Premier League starts for the Hampshire side.

The talented forward remained on loan at Vitesse last season where he scored 10 goals in 30 Eredivisie appearances.

Considering his amazing performances at such a young age, the Albania international is expected to break into the Blues’ first team in the future.

Broja has already impressed Austrian boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who heaped praise on the 20-year-old in his pre-match press conference.

The 54-year-old recalled the forward’s contribution in the September clash against West Ham, who will be their opponents on Sunday.

He said (as per football.london): “I remember when he was coming on that he had a few good chances in this game.”

“He is good as a sub and he has also shown in the past that he can start,” continued the Austrian boss.

“He’s got four goals after starting so good, good average to be honest. He grabbed a chance because of Che’s [Adams] injury. He was there and he did everything to help him get a chance again.

“This is what you have to do as a young player.”

Southampton played out a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in their last Premier League match.

The Saints were looking to end a run of six matches without a victory at Selhurst Park and got themselves into a good position by striking twice through James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja after falling behind early.

However, they had to be content with only one point in the end as Jordan Ayew scored the equaliser in the 65th minute of the game.

Southampton are currently 15th in the Premier League standings, having secured 17 points from 17 matches.