NBA

Sources: Mavericks Are A “Likely” Landing Spot For Deandre Ayton

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 1465043484 scaled 1
rsz 1465043484 scaled 1

It looks as though Deandre Ayton may have reached the end of his time with the Phoenix Suns. And according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the favorites to land him should he become available.

The Suns believed Ayton was destined for greatness. Or at least someone in the organization did. They selected the local big man with the first overall pick in what ended up being a loaded draft, passing on the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young in the process.

Mavs Could Land Deandre Ayton If He Leaves Phoenix

He’s been solid enough statistically. Ayton has averaged at least 14 points and 10 rebounds in every season of his 5-year career, and he was the starting center on the Suns team that made the NBA Finals a couple of years back.

But his work ethic and commitment to the game has always been in question, despite the fact that Phoenix rewarded him with a $132 million contract that lasts until 2026. His effort was scrutinized during the Suns’ latest playoff run, and it looks as though the team will look to find a trade partner this summer.

In a recent article from Pincus discussing the future of the Mavericks, he says that sources have said that Dallas is interested in Ayton. Pincus goes as far as laying out a potential trade that could work for both teams.

The Suns are in desperate need of depth after trading away a handful of contributors in the Kevin Durant deal. Shedding Ayton’s contract and getting some bench pieces would be killing two birds with one stone for Phoenix’s front office, and they could do both with the Mavericks.

Pincus’s idea has Dallas sending Tim Hardaway Jr., Javale McGee, Josh Green, and the 10th overall selection in the upcoming draft. And while it wouldn’t be an ideal return for a former first overall pick, getting the depth and a top-10 pick might be the best that the Suns can get at this point.

The article goes on to describe some of the financial ramifications of trying to acquire Deandre Ayton, as it will take some working of the salary cap to make any trade feasible. One of the big points that Pincus points out is the relationship between Ayton and Doncic, who share an agent.

If a deal like this were to get done, it would likely happen sooner rather than later, as the 2023 Draft is scheduled for June 22nd.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 1465043484 scaled 1
NBA

LATEST Sources: Mavericks Are A “Likely” Landing Spot For Deandre Ayton

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  25min
rsz bob myers getty
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green Speaks About Warriors GM Bob Myers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Golden State Warriors have been riding the dynasty wave for about 7 years now, but there could be some serious changes coming this off-season. They’re expensive. Golden State is…

rsz 20230506 ad1276 heat vs knicks
NBA
Jimmy Butler: Our Game Plan Is “Give Me The Ball And Move”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

The legend of “Playoff Jimmy” seems to be growing with each passing day, as much as Jimmy Butler wants to deny its existence. But there are few other ways to…

rsz victor wembanyama
NBA
LOOK: Victor Wembanyama Makes Rudy Gobert Look Small
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler
NBA
Does Jimmy Butler Predict Heat Series In New Instagram Post?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
rsz skysports jayson tatum boston celtics 5801212
NBA
Jayson Tatum Has Gone Ice Cold In The 4th Quarter In ECF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
rsz gettyimages 1489016138 b69c82ea8e044ad78514797af9882740
NBA
LeBron Shooting Just 5% From Deep In 4th Quarter In Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
Arrow to top