Six Nations 2022 live stream, TV channel and how to watch

The Six Nations is almost ready to start, which promises to bring with it a flurry of betting action. But where can you stream the Six Nations? And what TV channel will the matches be shown on?
Six Nations 2022 live stream
Are you looking to stream the Six Nations live online? If so, you should head straight over to bet365, as they’re providing live coverage of every Six Nations match-up.
All you need to do to listen is head there using the link below and then sign up. All the Six Nations coverage will then be available to you, along with coverage of various other sports.
There’s also another great reason to sign up with bet365: they have a fantastic welcome bonus! Just bet £10 and you’ll be able to claim £50 worth of free bets, which you can use to bet on the Six Nations, or any other sporting event covered by bet365.
Where to watch Six Nations on TV
As always, every Six Nations match will be shown live on terrestrial TV. The coverage will be split between BBC and ITV, with S4C also covering most Wales matches.
Highlights will be shown on ITV, plus you’ll also be able to watch highlights of every game at the Six Nations Rugby website.
Six Nations coverage schedule
Saturday 5th February
- 14:15 – Ireland vs Wales. Watch on ITV and S4C, plus follow at bet365
- 16:45 – Scotland vs England. Watch on BBC, plus follow at bet365
Sunday 6th February
- 15:00 – France vs Italy. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
Saturday 12th February
- 14:15 – Wales vs Scotland. Watch on BBC, plus follow at bet365
- 16:45 – France vs Ireland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
Sunday 13th February
- 15:00 – Italy vs England. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
Saturday 26th February
- 14:15 – Scotland vs France. Watch on BBC, plus follow at bet365
- 16:45 – England vs Wales. Watch on ITV and S4C, plus follow at bet365
Sunday 27th February
- 15:00 – Ireland vs Italy. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
Friday 11th March
- 20:00 – Wales vs France. Watch on BBC and S4C, plus follow at bet365
Saturday 12th March
- 14:15 – Italy vs Scotland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
- 16:45 – England vs Ireland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
Saturday 19th March
- 14:15 – Wales vs Italy. Watch on BBC and S4C, plus follow at bet365
- 16:45 – Ireland vs Scotland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365
- 20:00 – France vs England. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365