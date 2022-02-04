Six Nations 2022 live stream, TV channel and how to watch

The Six Nations is almost ready to start, which promises to bring with it a flurry of betting action. But where can you stream the Six Nations? And what TV channel will the matches be shown on?

Six Nations 2022 live stream

Where to watch Six Nations on TV

As always, every Six Nations match will be shown live on terrestrial TV. The coverage will be split between BBC and ITV, with S4C also covering most Wales matches.

Highlights will be shown on ITV, plus you’ll also be able to watch highlights of every game at the Six Nations Rugby website.

Six Nations coverage schedule

Saturday 5th February

14:15 – Ireland vs Wales. Watch on ITV and S4C, plus follow at bet365

16:45 – Scotland vs England. Watch on BBC, plus follow at bet365

Sunday 6th February

15:00 – France vs Italy. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

Saturday 12th February

14:15 – Wales vs Scotland. Watch on BBC, plus follow at bet365

16:45 – France vs Ireland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

Sunday 13th February

15:00 – Italy vs England. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

Saturday 26th February

14:15 – Scotland vs France. Watch on BBC, plus follow at bet365

16:45 – England vs Wales. Watch on ITV and S4C, plus follow at bet365

Sunday 27th February

15:00 – Ireland vs Italy. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

Friday 11th March

20:00 – Wales vs France. Watch on BBC and S4C, plus follow at bet365

Saturday 12th March

14:15 – Italy vs Scotland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

16:45 – England vs Ireland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

Saturday 19th March

14:15 – Wales vs Italy. Watch on BBC and S4C, plus follow at bet365

16:45 – Ireland vs Scotland. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365

20:00 – France vs England. Watch on ITV, plus follow at bet365