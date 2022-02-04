Countries
Six Nations 2022 live stream, TV channel and how to watch

5 hours ago

Dan Biggar Playing for Wales

The Six Nations is almost ready to start, which promises to bring with it a flurry of betting action. But where can you stream the Six Nations? And what TV channel will the matches be shown on?

Six Nations 2022 live stream

Are you looking to stream the Six Nations live online? If so, you should head straight over to bet365, as they’re providing live coverage of every Six Nations match-up.

All you need to do to listen is head there using the link below and then sign up. All the Six Nations coverage will then be available to you, along with coverage of various other sports.

There’s also another great reason to sign up with bet365: they have a fantastic welcome bonus! Just bet £10 and you’ll be able to claim £50 worth of free bets, which you can use to bet on the Six Nations, or any other sporting event covered by bet365.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Where to watch Six Nations on TV

As always, every Six Nations match will be shown live on terrestrial TV. The coverage will be split between BBC and ITV, with S4C also covering most Wales matches.

Highlights will be shown on ITV, plus you’ll also be able to watch highlights of every game at the Six Nations Rugby website.

Six Nations coverage schedule

Saturday 5th February

Sunday 6th February

Saturday 12th February

Sunday 13th February

Saturday 26th February

Sunday 27th February

Friday 11th March

Saturday 12th March

Saturday 19th March

