Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Blackburn Rovers must win on Wednesday evening if they are to maintain their campaign, as they have only picked up two points in their last four games.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers live stream

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Preview

Sheffield United won 4-0 over Swansea City last Saturday, following two goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City in their previous two games. The Blades have gone unbeaten in each of their previous eight games, winning five and drawing three.

Sheffield United has risen into playoff contention thanks to a strong run of performances, now sitting sixth in the EFL Championship table with 50 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers were held to a goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion last time out as they struggled to find their feet. Since a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on January 24, they have failed to win any of their last four games, drawing two and losing two.

Blackburn Rovers are now third in the league rankings, with 54 points from 32 games, despite their recent troubles.

When does Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off?

The Sheffield United vs Blackburn will kick off at 00:45 on 24th February 2022 at Bramall Lane Stadium.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Sheffield United Team News

Sheffield United has reported injuries of Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O’Connell, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens, and Jayden Bogle.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Norrington-Davies, Gibbs-White, Norwood, Baldock; Fleck, Berge; Sharp

Blackburn Team News

Blackburn will be without the services of Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Bradley Dack, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, and Dilan Markanday.

Blackburn possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Pickering, Wharton, Van Hecke, Lenihan; Rothwell, Travis, Khadra; Buckley, Gallagher, Giles