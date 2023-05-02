NBA

Shams: Jimmy Butler Injury “Wasn’t As Serious”, Could Play Tonight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler
230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler

Fans of the Miami Heat held their collective breath on Sunday afternoon as Jimmy Butler lay on the floor at Madison Square Garden.

In the middle of the 4th quarter of an eventual Heat victory, Butler has his ankle rolled up on. He collapsed in a heap with his face on the hardwood, as the ABC broadcast cut to commercial. When they returned, Butler was up and walking, but with a very noticeable limp.

Jimmy Butler Wants To Play Tonight In Game 2

He would remain in the game, though he served mostly as a decoy the rest of the way. Butler was walking on the injured ankle, though it was obvious that he was favoring it. It was immediately known that his status for Game 2 would be in question.

The Heat obviously need Jimmy Butler. Their upset of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round sent shock waves through the league, as Giannis and company were the title favorites. They were able to accomplish the feat thanks in large part to Butler, who averaged 37+ points in the 5 games and had God-like performances in order to upset the #1 seed.

Their second round opponent is the New York Knicks, and while not as talented as the Bucks, they will provide a tough matchup themselves. But the Heat were already able to steal the first game and take away home court advantage, which is huge given the unknown status of Butler.

But there have been encouraging signs over the last 24 hours that can lead us to believe that the injury isn’t as bad as we all thought. Jimmy Butler will still be listed as doubtful for tonight’s game, but it doesn’t look that way from what we have seen through social media.

Yesterday, Butler posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page, an image of him walking down a New York City sidewalk without the aid of any kind of crutch or boot. There was no story reported with it, but the insinuation was felt. On Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that he believes that Butler will try and play in tonight’s Game 2, and that the ankle sprain “wasn’t as serious as we all saw”.

The sports books aren’t buying it. The oddsmakers have the Knicks listed as -6.5 point favorites, which is a number that could plummet should Butler be made available. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM Eastern.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz jimmy butler injury
NBA

LATEST NBA: Ankle Looks Okay For Jimmy Butler In Instagram Post

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz fmxam0hbzkf346xxuamo
NBA
NBA: Lakers vs Warriors Most Expensive Non-Finals Ticket Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

The Golden State Warriors played in one of the more entertaining first round series that we’ve seen in recent memory. They were pushed to seven games by the upstart Sacramento…

rsz usa today 205710900
NBA
Cowherd: Steph Curry Passes Magic Johnson As Best PG Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h

Steph Curry is the talk of the sports world this Monday, and rightfully so after the Game 7 performance he put on yesterday. We’ve all been well aware of his…

rsz ja morant dillon brooks
NBA
“An Embarrassment” Stephen A Smith Calls Out The Memphis Grizzlies
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz 622544740d1d9image
NBA
Dallas Mavericks Could Target Ayton, Middleton This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 1 2023
rsz 1i
NBA
Playing Against Lakers A “Dream Come True” For Klay Thompson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 1 2023
rsz fu pcq xsagshqa
NBA
Steph Curry And The Warriors Dominate Kings In Game 7
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 1 2023
Arrow to top