Sevilla vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 35/1 Europa League Bet

West Ham head to Spain this evening, to take on Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

It represents West Ham’s sternest test yet, and will prove whether the Hammers really do have the ability to challenge for this season’s Europa League trophy.

Thinking about a Sevilla vs West Ham bet?

Sevilla vs West Ham Bet Builder Free Bet

Place a bet on our Bet Builder recommendation and you’ll receive odds of 34.82/1. This means that a £20 bet will return £731.22 if it’s a winner.

If you are going to place this bet, you should definitely head over to Paddy Power.

Sevilla vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips

Sevilla to win @ 11/10 with Paddy Power

We’ll start with a pretty basic bet – Sevilla to win the match. West Ham have certainly been impressive this season, but their form has dropped recently. Sevilla, masters of the Europa League, are in decent form themselves, and sit second in La Liga. Add in the home support and we think Sevilla will walk away with the win this evening. So, our first bet is Sevilla to win, which has individual odds of 11/10 at Paddy Power.

Sevilla to win 2-0 @ 8/1 with Paddy Power

Next up, we’re going to add in a score prediction. Sevilla are the favourites and have the ability to overwhelm West Ham, and we fully expect them to get on the scoresheet at least twice. However, we don’t see the same for West Ham, with the Hammers likely to be pinned pack for much of the game. A bet on Sevilla to win 2-0, which has individual odds of 8/1, looks like a decent one.

Ivan Rakitic to score anytime @ 9/2 with Paddy Power

Ivan Rakitic isn’t known as a prolific goalscorer, but there’s a reason we’ve selected him to score at some point in the match: he’s Sevilla’s penalty taker. While it’s not certain West Ham will concede a penalty, we think the chances are high, especially as Sevilla are expected to do the majority of attacking during their home leg. So, the third and final piece of our Sevilla vs West Ham Bet Builder is Rakitic to score anytime, which has odds of 9/2 at Paddy Power

Sevilla vs West Ham Bet Builder Tip @ 34.82/1 with Paddy Power

So, what do you get when you bundle all these bets together? Well, you get a superb Bet Builder with impressive odds of 34.82/1. We really like the look of this bet, and so encourage everyone to head over to Paddy Power and place the wager!

