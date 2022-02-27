Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Sevilla will face Real Betis at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga, with both teams having had successful seasons so far.

Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream

Sevilla vs Real Betis Preview

Sevilla is currently in second place in the league, six points behind Real Madrid. Julen Lopetegui’s team will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 setback to Dinamo Zagreb in midweek with a win against Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Betis are currently in third place in La Liga, five points behind their nearest rivals. Manuel Pellegrini’s team has been in excellent form recently, going undefeated in their past five games in all competitions. They’ll want to carry that energy into Sunday’s match against Sevilla.

When does Sevilla vs Real Betis kick-off?

The Sevilla vs Real Betis will kick off at 20:15 on 27th February 2022 at Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Team News

Sevilla Team News

Sevilla will head into the game without Diego Carlos, Erik Lamela, and Suso.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Montiel, Delaney, Gudelj, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Corona, Mir, Gomez

Real Betis Team News

Martín Montoya will miss out the game for Real Betis.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Gonzalez, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Juanmi, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias