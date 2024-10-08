Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu is being placed on the IR with a thigh injury suffered in Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-2 after five games in 2024 season. Geno Smith helped lead the team to three straight wins. However, the Seahawks are 0-2 in their last two contests. Seattle lost 42-29 to the Lions in Week 4 and 29-20 at home vs. the Giants in Week 5.

At 3-2, Seattle has sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Against the Giants in Week 5, Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu suffered a thigh injury. Mike Gararfolo of the NFL Network reported that Nwosu is being placed on the IR by the Seahawks. That means he is out for at least the next four games for Seattle. With a bye in Week 10, Nwosu would not be eligible to return until the team’s second matchup vs. the 49ers in mid-November.

Uchenna Nwosu is out the next four games for the Seattle Seahawks

The #Seahawks are expected to place edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve with a thigh injury suffered against the #Giants, source says. Another tough one for Nwosu, who missed the first four games with a knee injury suffered in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/a4Q2G7sLlQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 8, 2024



In the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, Uchenna Nwosu was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. He played his first four seasons in LA, appearing in 62 games and making 25 starts, Nwosu finished (15.0) sacks and 132 combined tackles in his time with the Chargers. After the 2021 season, Nwosu signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Seahawks. The 27-year-old has spent his last three seasons with Seattle.

Nwosu played in all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2022 and had a career-high (9.5) sacks and 66 combined tackles. In 2023, a pectoral injury limited Nwosu to just six games with Seattle. During the 2024 preseason, he suffered a sprained MCL but did not land on the IR. However, Nwosu did end up missing the first four games for the Seahawks. His first game back was Week 5 vs. the Giants and he suffered a tough injury. Now, he is on the IR and is out until mid-November. Not ideal for the Seahawks who were eager to get the production of Nwosu back on their defense.