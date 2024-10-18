NFL

Sean Payton Secures Emotional Denver Win On Return To New Orleans As Saints Are Booed Off The Field

Olly Taliku
The Broncos eased past the Saints in week 7 Thursday night football, with Sean Payton enjoying success on his return to New Orleans against a lacklustre side.

Sean Payton Back In NO With A Win

The Broncos beat a depleted Saints team on Thursday night football this week in a game that was settled before half time, with Bo Nix coming out on top in the battle of the rookie quarterbacks.

Nix threw for 164 yards in 16 completions this week, with no touchdowns in a game that was dominated by field goals. The Broncos still won by 23 points though, with Will Lutz knocking all four field goals through with his longest completion coming from 52 yards.

Thursday’s win was Sean Payton’s first NFL game back in New Orleans since he left in 2021 and the head coach was clearly relieved to come out on top on his return to the Superdome, with the most successful HC in Saints history receiving a game ball after the emotional win.

“It meant a lot,” Payton said. “Fortunately, and I say this respectfully, it was just two days of prep and we’re here. So, not a lot of sleep. It kind of keeps your mind off of it because there are so many things that you have to get done. My big concern was just not having enough rest and so I slept today for a while and then came over here early just to get started going through the game plan again.

“But it meant a lot, because there were a lot of moments here and you get a chance to see old players that are here.”

The Broncos moved to above .500 with their win on Thursday and they face the Panthers in week 8, as they look to improve on their 4-3 record this year.

Saints Booed Off The Field

While Bo Nix was chosen as Denver’s starting quarterback this year, Spencer Rattler of the Saints was rather forced into the role after an injury to Derek Carr in week 5.

Carr isn’t the only key player for New Orleans injured right now either, with both star wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed forced to watch on from the sidelines with respective injuries.

The injuries throughout New Orleans were evident on the field this week and fans departed the Superdome early in week 7 with many opting to boo on their way out.

One player who couldn’t help but sympathise with the Saints fans on Thursday night was Alvin Kamara, who admitted that he would’ve left the game early too if he was watching.

“I’ve been here eight years and I’ve never seen the Dome clear out like that. If I was a fan, I would leave too. Just being honest. It’s just people fed up.”

Kamara himself struggled this week for the third week in a row and after a fast start to the season, the running back has hit a flat spot recently with injuries to his teammates taking its toll.

The Saints face the Chargers next week and although they are hoping for some positive news on Olave, both Shaheed and Carr have already been ruled out for week 8.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

