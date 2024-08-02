NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith will not miss any time with knee and hips injuries

In 2023, the Seattle Seahawks finished 9-8, third in the NFC West. After 14 seasons, the team officially decided to move on from Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll. In his place, the Seahawks hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. 

Seattle plays in a tough division and they have the 15th hardest schedule in the NFL this season according to Sharp Football Analysis. Starting at QB for the Seahawks again this season is 32-year-old Geno Smith. On Tuesday, Smith got banged up at practice and did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through. The veteran QB got some testing done and reports say that Smith will not miss any time. He is dealing with knee and hip injuries.

The Seahawks cannot afford to have Geno Smith miss any time in 2024


Geno Smith joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and sat behind QB Russell Wilson for two seasons. He earned a full-time starting job in 2022 and had the best professional season of his career. Smith threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That won Smith AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. It was his first season as a full-time starter since 2014 with the New York Jets. The veteran QB also earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Last season, Smith missed two games for the Seahawks and his numbers dropped compared to 2023. The team gave Smith a three-year, $75 million deal that has him with the team through 2025. He would become a free agent for the 2026 season. In 2024, the former first-round pick is dealing with multiple injuries during training camp. It’s nothing serious for Smith but the Seahawks need to monitor him throughout camp. Reporters said Smith had a noticeable limp on Wednesday when he was not practicing. There’s still over a month until the 2024 regular season begins. Plenty of time for Smith to work through these minor injuries and be at his best for Week 1.

