Sassuolo vs Fiorentina live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Sassuolo hosts Fiorentina at the Stadio Città del Tricolore in Serie A action.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Preview

Last week, the hosts stunned league leaders Inter Milan at the San Siro, scoring two goals in the first half to earn a thrilling 2-0 victory. With a 1-0 win over Atalanta last week, Fiorentina extended their excellent record in 2022.

Fiorentina visit Juventus in a Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday, so they may choose to rest some of their first-team players after this weekend’s Serie A match.

When does Sassuolo vs Fiorentina kick-off?

The Sassuolo vs Fiorentina will kick off at 00:45 on 27th February 2022.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Team News

Sassuolo Team News

Sassuolo will be without the services of Pedro Obiang, Jeremy Toljan, Filip Djuricic, and Filippo Romagna.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, Frattesi; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca

Fiorentina Team News

Lucas Torreira is injured for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

Terracciano; Odriozola, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Torreira, Amrabat, Duncan; Sottil, Piatek, Gonzalez