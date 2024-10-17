NFL

Saquon Barkley Has ‘Nothing To Prove’ Ahead Of First Return To MetLife Stadium Since Leaving New York

Olly Taliku
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is making his return to New York this weekend for the first time since being traded by the Giants, but the running back feels that he has ‘nothing to prove’ on his return to MetLife Stadium. 

Saquon Barkley His ‘Nothing To Prove’

Since leaving New York in the summer Saquon Barkley has seemed much more at home in Philadelphia and despite the team’s questionable start to the season, Barkley has impressed for the Eagles after six weeks.

The Eagles have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this year but they still hold a 3-2 record after six weeks despite a slow start to the campaign.

When asked if he thinks he has anything to prove coming into this weekend, Barkley insisted that he is only looking to win on his return to New York and he doesn’t care about personal accolades.

“Nah. I do know my mindset on that: I don’t have to prove anything to them,” Barkley told reporters.”I’m thankful for the opportunity for this organisation. From (owner) Jeffrey (Lurie) to (general manager) Howie (Roseman), to everybody getting me here.

“So that’s the people I gotta prove it to – and my teammates – and at the end of the day, the most important thing is winning, whether I go have 300 yards or if I have 10 yards.

“As long as we win, I don’t really have that big of a pride or ego that if I go out there and ball, I’m looking at those guys over like, ‘Look at what you guys let go.'”

So far this year Barkley has been the standout performer on Philadelphia’s offense, with 576 total scrimmage yards in his first five games away from the Giants in his career.

Barkley also has five touchdowns on the season but he hasn’t scored since week three against the Saints which is something he’ll be looking to change against his former team on Sunday.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

