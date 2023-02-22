NFL

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Postpones UCL Repair Surgery

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
brock purdy
brock purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has postponed his scheduled elbow surgery. This comes after being told to do so by his doctor due to some further inflammation.

Purdy got injured early on during the 49ers playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, resulting in a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing arm.

The 23-year-old visited Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, who recommended delaying Purdy’s scheduled surgery due to ongoing inflammation.

Despite the delay in surgery, all signs point to a UCL repair for Purdy which will have him ready in time for the 2023 season, which gets underway in September.

Purdy only burst onto the scene in the 2022 season and the injury and loss against the Eagles concluded a sensational rookie campaign.

He finished with an unbeaten 5-0 record as a starter in the regular season with 13 touchdowns, just four interceptions and a 107.3 QB rating. Purdy then led the 49ers to playoff victories over the Seahawks and Cowboys before going on to lose in Philly.

Himself and Trey Lance are expected to compete for the starting QB job once the pair are both fit following injuries. Lance is close to returning, and will get a head start in his bid to be the starting quarterback with Purdy still sidelined for some months to come yet.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
brock purdy
NFL

LATEST San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Postpones UCL Repair Surgery

Author image Kyle Curran  •  3min
Drew Petzing
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Set To Hire Drew Petzing As New Offensive Coordinator
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 19 2023

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is set to make his second hire in as many days, as Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing is set to join as…

DeMarcus
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Approach New England Defensive Line Coach DeMarcus Covington
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023

The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington with the Arizonans keen on bringing him to the franchise.  Cardinals general manager Monti…

Aaron Jones Packer
NFL
Aaron Jones Says He Is “Honored” As He Takes Pay Cut To Stay At Green Bay Packers
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Bienemeimy 1
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Edging Closer To Washington Commanders Job
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Travis Kelce SNL
NFL
Travis Kelce To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month After Super Bowl Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Petzing
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Request To Interview Browns QB Coach
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 16 2023
Arrow to top