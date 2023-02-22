San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has postponed his scheduled elbow surgery. This comes after being told to do so by his doctor due to some further inflammation.

Purdy got injured early on during the 49ers playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, resulting in a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing arm.

The 23-year-old visited Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, who recommended delaying Purdy’s scheduled surgery due to ongoing inflammation.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy today visited Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended postponing surgery because of ongoing inflammation in Purdy’s elbow, per sources. They’ll reconvene in early March. All signs continue to point a UCL repair that would have Purdy ready for the 2023 season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

Despite the delay in surgery, all signs point to a UCL repair for Purdy which will have him ready in time for the 2023 season, which gets underway in September.

Purdy only burst onto the scene in the 2022 season and the injury and loss against the Eagles concluded a sensational rookie campaign.

He finished with an unbeaten 5-0 record as a starter in the regular season with 13 touchdowns, just four interceptions and a 107.3 QB rating. Purdy then led the 49ers to playoff victories over the Seahawks and Cowboys before going on to lose in Philly.

Himself and Trey Lance are expected to compete for the starting QB job once the pair are both fit following injuries. Lance is close to returning, and will get a head start in his bid to be the starting quarterback with Purdy still sidelined for some months to come yet.

