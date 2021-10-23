Salernitana will look to pick up a win at home when they host Empoli in Serie A this weekend.

The home side are at the bottom of the league table with just one win this season. They will be desperate to pick up all three points here. Empoli are 13th with two defeats in their last two league games.

Salernitana vs Empoli team news

The home side will be without Mamdou Coulibaly, Lassana Coulibaly, Luka Bogdan and Mattero Ruggeri due to injuries. Simone Romagnoli will miss out for the visitors.

Salernitana possible starting lineup: Belec; Gyomber, Strandberg, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Kastanos, Obi, Schiavone, Di Tacchio; Djuric, Simy

Empoli possible starting lineup: Vicario; Stojanovic, Viti, Romagnoli, Marchizza; Haas, Stulac, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Di Francesco

Salernitana vs Empoli form guide

Salernitana have lost six of their eight league matches and they will need to improve a lot in order to pull off a win here. That said, they have scored at least two goals in their last three home matches against Empoli in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Empoli have lost four of their last six league games and they have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six matches in Serie A.

Salernitana vs Empoli betting odds

Match-winner:

Salernitana – 9/5

Draw – 12/5

Empoli – 29/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 9/10

Under – 23/18

Salernitana vs Empoli prediction

Both teams are in poor form and they will look to get back to winning ways here. This should be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

A high scoring game seems likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

