Saints’ Derek Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during Week 14

With a 14-11 win in Week 14 vs. the Giants, the Saints are now 5-8 in 2024. The team is 3-1 with Darren Rizzi as the interim head coach. In that narrow win vs. New York, starting QB Derek Carr suffered an injury. He was running to get a first down and dove toward the pylon. Carr landed awkwardly and his left hand took the impact.

The veteran QB had to be helped off the field and did not return to the game. Backup Jake Haener came in and finished the final minutes of the game for New Orleans. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture to his non-throwing hand. With four games left in 2024, Carr’s season could be over. Another frustrating injury for the 33-year-old QB.

#Saints QB Derek Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Another frustrating injury situation for Carr and New Orleans.



The 2024 season is Derek Carr’s second year in New Orleans and his 11th professional season. Carr was with the Raiders for nine seasons before he signed as a free agent with the Saints. In 2023 with New Orleans, the Pro Bowl QB went 9-8 in 17 starts. He threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Despite a winning record, they did not make the playoffs in 2023.

Through 13 games in 2024, the Saints are 5-8. Derek Carr has started 10 games for New Orleans and missed three due to an oblique injury. He is 5-5 in 10 starts and has thrown for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. With the injury Carr suffered in Week 14, the veteran QB is likely out for the last four games of the season. When Carr missed three weeks earlier this season, backup QB Spencer Rattler started. Rattler went 0-3 for the Saints. New Orleans finished the season with the Commanders, Packers, Raiders, and Bucs.