NFL

Saints’ Derek Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during Week 14

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dereck Carr Saints pic
Dereck Carr Saints pic

With a 14-11 win in Week 14 vs. the Giants, the Saints are now 5-8 in 2024. The team is 3-1 with Darren Rizzi as the interim head coach. In that narrow win vs. New York, starting QB Derek Carr suffered an injury. He was running to get a first down and dove toward the pylon. Carr landed awkwardly and his left hand took the impact.

The veteran QB had to be helped off the field and did not return to the game. Backup Jake Haener came in and finished the final minutes of the game for New Orleans. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture to his non-throwing hand. With four games left in 2024, Carr’s season could be over. Another frustrating injury for the 33-year-old QB.

Derek Carr injured his left hand in the final minutes of Week 14 vs. the Giants


The 2024 season is Derek Carr’s second year in New Orleans and his 11th professional season. Carr was with the Raiders for nine seasons before he signed as a free agent with the Saints. In 2023 with New Orleans, the Pro Bowl QB went 9-8 in 17 starts. He threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Despite a winning record, they did not make the playoffs in 2023.

Through 13 games in 2024, the Saints are 5-8. Derek Carr has started 10 games for New Orleans and missed three due to an oblique injury. He is 5-5 in 10 starts and has thrown for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. With the injury Carr suffered in Week 14, the veteran QB is likely out for the last four games of the season. When Carr missed three weeks earlier this season, backup QB Spencer Rattler started. Rattler went 0-3 for the Saints. New Orleans finished the season with the Commanders, Packers, Raiders, and Bucs.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Darnold Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings’ Sam Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns in a Week 14 win vs. Atlanta

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024
Dereck Carr Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Derek Carr is feared to have suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 09 2024

With a 14-11 win in Week 14 vs. the Giants, the Saints are now 5-8 in 2024. The team is 3-1 with Darren Rizzi as the interim head coach. In…

Travis Kelce Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce admitted his frustration with the lack of touchdowns he’s had in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2024

In Week 13, the Chiefs were at home for a special Black Friday matchup vs. the Raiders. Las Vegas kept it close with Kansas City and had a chance to…

Zack Martin Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Zack Martin needs season-ending ankle surgery and is seriously considering retirement
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2024
Logan Wilson Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Logan Wilson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after having surgery on his knee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024
Jaire Alexander Packers pic
NFL
What players are inactive for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024
Diontae Johnson Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Diontae Johnson will be suspended in Week 15 for conduct detrimental to the team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 05 2024
Arrow to top