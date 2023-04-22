Boxing

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis Agree To Wager Their Entire Purses On Outcome Of Upcoming Fight

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing

Another twist in the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight as both fighters agree to wager their entire purses on the outcome of Saturday’s bout. Davis vs Garcia is now a ‘winner takes all’ boxing fight this weekend! The two boxers agreed to a deal over an Instagram livestream during fight week.

Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia Agree To Wager Their Entire Purses On Saturday’s Fight

Boxing fans are excited for the highly anticipated super-fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia this Saturday night. This stellar fight is the main event attraction from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend at a 136-pound catchweight.

Ahead of Saturday’s compelling catchweight clash, there has been an added twist. On an Instagram live on Monday night, it seems that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia both came to an agreement regarding their purses for their upcoming clash.

Now it seems that Saturday’s mega-fight is officially a ‘winner takes all’ bout. Below is a clip of the livestream where all of the drama unfolded. It seems that ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’ have agreed to the bet! What an incentive to win on Saturday night!

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

The conversation started with Gervonta Davis saying, “You want to bet, the whole thing? The whole purse?” Garcia then instantly replied to Davis’ proposal by saying, “Let’s do it. The whole purse.

Davis quickly responds by saying, “That’s a bet?” perhaps questioning whether the California man is being serious or not. The 23-0 fighter then replied, “Yes! Let’s bet. You hear me on the live, let’s bet. For sure!

Garcia then went on to say, “Let’s make a contract, let’s sign in. Both of us. Let’s do it! If you really want it.

After the conversation, ‘Tank’ got straight on the phone. It is unknown who exactly he called, but by the sounds of what he was saying it looks like he was phoning his manager or promoter to make the ‘winner takes all’ contract official.

Whilst the live was still ongoing, Davis got on the phone and said, “Get Al to write up a contract. Whoever wins gets each other’s purse.

Boxing fans were quick to jump onto the fact that the Baltimore man mentioned someone called Al. Putting two and two together, this is likely to be Al Haymon – legendary boxing manager.

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

It looks like this could actually be a serious bet between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. Winner takes all. Winner gets all the money, loser doesn’t get a dollar. What an interesting caveat to add to this already incredible fight!

We will find out in the coming days if this bet is serious or not and whether both fighters hold up their end of the deal. If a contract is drafted and both fighters agree to the ‘winner takes all’ terms, then we are in for an amazing night of boxing!

As if the fight wasn’t already big enough, now it has even more riding on it! There is so much at stake on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday night.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing

LATEST What Is The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Boxing
Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday Night?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min

On the surface, it would appear that Gervonta Davis is the clear favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia in their catchweight contest this weekend. However, ‘King Ry’ will have other ideas…

Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Boxing
Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

Ryan Garcia attempts to claim the biggest win of his boxing career this weekend as he faces Gervonta Davis in a boxing super-fight. In the lead up to the bout,…

Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Boxing Davis vs Garcia Undercard
Boxing
Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Undercard?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Boxing
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis To Beat Ryan Garcia With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 min
Gervonta Davis Girlfriend 1 1
Boxing
Who Is Gervonta Davis’ Girlfriend? Is ‘Tank’ Still Dating His Baby Mom Vanessa Posso?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Arrow to top