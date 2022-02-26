Ross County vs St Johnstone live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Ross County will face off against St Johnstone at Global Energy Stadium in a Premiership match.

Ross County vs St Johnstone live stream

Ross County vs St Johnstone Preview

Ross County’s last game was against Hibernian. In this Scottish Premiership encounter at Easter Road Stadium, they fell 2-0 and had 48 percent possession.

When St Johnstone beat Hearts 2-1 at McDiarmid Park, they had four efforts on goal. During this Scottish Premiership encounter, Alistair Crawford and Jamie McCart both scored goals.

The most recent match between Ross County and St Johnstone took place at McDiarmid Park, with Ross County coming out on top 2-1.

When does Ross County vs St Johnstone kick-off?

The Ross County vs St Johnstone will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County vs St Johnstone Team News

Ross County Team News

Ross County has no fitness concerns yet.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Laidlaw; Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Vokins; H. Paton, Tillson; Hungbo, Callachan, Charles-Cook; White

St Johnstone Team News

St Johnstone did not report any injury concerns.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Parish; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Sang, Hallberg, Davidson, Gallacher; Middleton, Crawford; Hendry