Ross County will play against Celtic on 16th December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45, Global Energy Stadium

Ross County vs Celtic Preview

Ross County managed to get a 3-2 win against Dundee at Global Energy Stadium. The winning team got five shots on target with 55% possession.

On the other hand, Celtic won the match against Motherwell by a 1-0 scoreline. Tom Rogic was the main goal scorer for the winning team.

Last but not least, Celtic was unbeaten in the match against Ross County by 3-0.

Ross County vs Celtic Team News

Ross County will play without Alex Iacovitti whereas Celtic has reported injuries of Karamoko Dembele, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Albian Ajeti.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer; Clarke, Watson, Baldwin, Randall; Paton, Spittal; Charles-Cook, Callachan, Hungbo; Samuel

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, McGregor; Abada, Henderson; Turnbull

Ross County vs Celtic Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Ross County vs Celtic from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Celtic: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Ross County: 17/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 3/5

Under: 6/4

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic has shown the best form in recent weeks as they are undefeated in the last 11 matches of the Scottish Premiership. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the visitors will win the match.

Prediction: Celtic to win at 3/10.

