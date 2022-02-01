Ross County vs Aberdeen stream: SPL preview, kick off time and team news

Action from the SPL tonight where Ross County take on Aberdeen.

Ross County are in tenth place in the Scottish Premier League, currently just five points ahead of Dundee who are in the relegation zone and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, visitors, Aberdeen, find themselves in sixth place in the SPL table. Stephen Glass’s side still have an outside chance of a European spot come to the end of the season but will need to hit stride sooner rather than later to make dreams of the Europa Conference League a reality.

There’s plenty on the line for both sides tonight, so we should be in for a closely contested game and one that’s well worth tuning in for.

On that note, for information on where to live stream the match, a full preview, the latest team news, and a free bet read on:

Ross County vs Aberdeen live stream

Ross County vs Aberdeen Preview

It’s been a tough season for 10th placed Ross County to date. But that heroic, late goal from Matthew Wright deep into stoppage time to earn the Staggies a 3-3, draw vs Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday should give Malky Mackay’s side confidence heading into this evening’s game against Aberdeen.

Forward, Regan Charles-Cook was again on target with a brace against the Gers. His two-goal-haul made it 10 for the season to date and moved him up to first place in the SPL goalscorer charts.

Aberdeen had their weekend game with St Johnstone called off due to poor weather conditions but had been largely inconsistent prior to that, winning two, losing two, and drawing one of their past five SPL matches.

A defeat away to St Mirren remains the most recent SPL result for Aberdeen, a game in which they failed to tally a single shot on target despite dominating possession.

Few Dons’ fans would have been surprised to see their team emerge with another loss, mind: Aberdeen has won just one of their 12 away matches this season, losing nine.

It’s the poor form on the road that has led to Glass’s side struggling to hold onto a top-six berth. But, away to 10th placed Ross County tonight is as good a time as any for the Dons to begin setting that unwanted record straight.

When does Ross County vs Aberdeen kick-off?

The Scottish Premier League game between Ross County & Aberdeen kicks off at 19:45 BST on February 1 at Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County vs Aberdeen Team News

Ross County team news

Midfielder, David Cancola (groin) is likely to sit out the game with Aberdeen.

With Cancola still struggling for full fitness, Mackay is expected to name the same starting XI that battled to a draw against Rangers on Saturday.

Ross County predicted lineup vs Aberdeen:

Brewer; Ramsay, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Vokins; Tillson, Paton; Charles-Cook, Callachan, Hungbo; White

Aberdeen team news

Winger, Ryan Hedges moved to Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Sunday so Jay Emmanuel Thomas is expected to partner 8-goal forward, Christian Ramirez, upfront for the Dons. Besides that, Aberdeen are likely to be without Marley Watkins, Andrew Considine, and Michael Devlin who are close to fitness but still not match-ready.

Aberdeen predicted line-up vs Ross County:

Lewis; Ramsay, McCrorie, Bates, Campbell; Brown, Ferguson; Emmanuel-Thomas, Jenks, Ojo; Ramirez

