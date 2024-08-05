The Chicago Bears are ready to enter a new era in their historic franchise. It’s been an ongoing struggle for the team to find their long-term QB. However, Chicago believes they have found that player in Caleb Williams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was the #1 overall pick in the draft for a reason.

Last week, the Bears played in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game against the Texans. The game got called in the third quarter due to poor weather. Rookie QB Caleb Williams and the rest of the starters did not play. Williams is expected to get his first NFL action on Saturday when the Bears face the Buffalo Bills.

Caleb Williams has a lot of pressure to be great in year one

Caleb Williams will be playing this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. I’d expect around a quarter of play. #DaBears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 5, 2024



Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams is set up for success in his first professional season. It’s not this often that the team that had the #1 pick has enough talent to surround their QB with. That was an exception for the Bears who were not the worst team in the NFL last season. The Panthers were the worst team in the league but Chicago has the first-round pick due to a trade ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. It was an easy decision for the Bears to draft Caleb Williams with the #1 overall pick. The 22-year-old started his collegiate career at Oklahoma and then transferred to USC. In his Heisman-winning season, Caleb Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Coming into his first season, Williams has a talented WR core to work with. As part of their trade with the Panthers to acquire the #1 pick in the 2024 draft, the Panthers sent WR D.J. Moore to the Bears. Moore had a breakout season in 2023 and is expected to take another step forward with Williams. Additionally, the team traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for WR Keenan Allen. He averaged a career-high (95.6) yards per game. Finally, the team had two first-round picks in 2024, including the #9 overall pick. They used that selection to take WR Rome Odunze out of Washington. He was a coveted WR in the first round after Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams will have plenty of WR talent in 2024.