NFL

Rookie QB Caleb Williams will get his first taste of NFL action in the preseason this Saturday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Caleb Williams Bears pic
Caleb Williams Bears pic

The Chicago Bears are ready to enter a new era in their historic franchise. It’s been an ongoing struggle for the team to find their long-term QB. However, Chicago believes they have found that player in Caleb Williams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was the #1 overall pick in the draft for a reason. 

Last week, the Bears played in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game against the Texans. The game got called in the third quarter due to poor weather. Rookie QB Caleb Williams and the rest of the starters did not play. Williams is expected to get his first NFL action on Saturday when the Bears face the Buffalo Bills.

Caleb Williams has a lot of pressure to be great in year one


Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams is set up for success in his first professional season. It’s not this often that the team that had the #1 pick has enough talent to surround their QB with. That was an exception for the Bears who were not the worst team in the NFL last season. The Panthers were the worst team in the league but Chicago has the first-round pick due to a trade ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. It was an easy decision for the Bears to draft Caleb Williams with the #1 overall pick. The 22-year-old started his collegiate career at Oklahoma and then transferred to USC. In his Heisman-winning season, Caleb Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Coming into his first season, Williams has a talented WR core to work with. As part of their trade with the Panthers to acquire the #1 pick in the 2024 draft, the Panthers sent WR D.J. Moore to the Bears. Moore had a breakout season in 2023 and is expected to take another step forward with Williams. Additionally, the team traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for WR Keenan Allen. He averaged a career-high (95.6) yards per game. Finally, the team had two first-round picks in 2024, including the #9 overall pick. They used that selection to take WR Rome Odunze out of Washington. He was a coveted WR in the first round after Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams will have plenty of WR talent in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Caleb Williams Bears pic
NFL

LATEST Rookie QB Caleb Williams will get his first taste of NFL action in the preseason this Saturday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2024
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ WR Puka Nacua is week-to-week with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2024

In 2023, the Los Angeles Rams went 10-7 and made the playoffs as the sixth seed. That matched the Rams up against the Detroit Lions for a road playoff game….

Quandre Diggs Seahawks pic
NFL
Qunadre Diggs is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2024

The Tennessee Titans have several new players added to their secondary in 2024. First off, they signed two brand new corners to start for the team. That includes former Bengals…

Matthew Judon Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Matthew Judon participated in his first fully padded practice of the 2024 season on Friday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 02 2024
Geno Smith Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith will not miss any time with knee and hips injuries
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 02 2024
DOnta Foreman Browns pic
NFL
Browns RB D’Onta Foreman had to be taken to the hospital after a direct blow to the head
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Tristan Wirfs Bucs pic
NFL
Tristan Wirfs is signing a five-year, $140.6 million extension with the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Arrow to top