AS Roma would be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Hellas Verona at home

Roma vs Verona Live Stream

Roma vs Verona Preview

After being held to two successive draws and then getting dumped out of the Coppa Italia, Jose Mourinho is under a lot of pressure to deliver. They were held to a goalless draw by Genoa who are fighting for their very survival and they were then beaten 2-0 by Inter in the Coppa Italia. In their previous outing, the Giallorossi escape with a 2-2 draw.

Hellas registered a 4-0 win over Udinese in their most recent league outing. They head into this game high on confidence and would be looking to shake things up at the capital.

We predict a hard-fought win for the home sides who have issues they need to address.

When does Roma vs Verona kick-off?

Roma v Verona kicks off at 17:00 PM on February 19th, 2022 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma vs Verona Team News

Roma Team News

Nicolo Zaniolo is set to return in attack after missing out the Sassuolo draw due to suspension. Gianluca Mancini is suspended.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Karsdorp, Smalling, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham

Verona Team News

Davide Faraoni is expected to start the game while Miguel Veloso is a major doubt.

Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone