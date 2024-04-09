Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted his team did not want to face reigning European champions Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Brazilian winger has called City the best team in the world, claiming all of their players are excellent.

Rodrygo Heaps Praise On Manchester City But Says Real Madrid Are Ready

Real Madrid will welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night (April 9). Speaking to the press ahead of the mouth-watering tussle, the 23-year-old admitted Los Blancos were hoping to avoid last season’s Treble holders in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, suggesting this match should have come in the finals.

The Brazil international said (via Madrid Universal):

“They were a rival that, to be honest, we didn’t want to face. And they also think the same thing.

“They didn’t want to play against us. It’s a match that everyone expects to be the final, but it’s coming now.”

Rodrygo added:

“Manchester City is very good, but our team is also very strong. It will be good to face them again.

“They are the champions of the Champions League and the world, today they are the best team in the world, so we have total respect for them.”

He concluded by saying:

“They don’t have medium or bad players. No one I can think of that if you pressure him, he is weak and he will give you a goal or a great opportunity.

“They control the game and the ball very well. They play very nicely. It’s a very difficult team. It’s very angry to play against them, but I believe in our team.”

It Will Be Los Blancos’ Third Consecutive Meeting With Man City

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City has become a common fixture in the UEFA Champions League, with two European heavyweights facing each other quite frequently in recent years. This year’s quarter-final will mark their third consecutive meeting in the competition.

Last year, the two teams crossed paths in the semi-finals. Real Madrid held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. They, however, could not hold their ground in the return leg and succumbed to a 4-0 defeat.

Even in the 2021-22 season, City and Madrid faced each other in the semis. The English side secured a 4-3 win in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, but could not protect their lead in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid bagged a famous 3-1 comeback win [6-5 on aggregate] in their backyard, with all of the hosts’ goals coming in and beyond the 90th minute. Rodrygo bagged a brilliant brace off the bench before Karim Benzema scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 95th minute.