NBA

Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back, Says Zach Lowe

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 1200x01 1
rsz 1200x01 1

Following their exit from the postseason after Sunday’s Game 7, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing questions about the future of their roster and coaching staff. According to reports on Monday, James Harden is practically as good as gone.

The acquisition of Harden over a year ago was thought to be the one that could put the 76ers over the top. But the experiment never turned into the championship that the team had hoped for, and drastic changes could be coming to the franchise this summer.

Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back To Houston

The team is likely to do a retooling about MVP center Joel Embiid. The oddsmakers have come out and said that they expect head coach Doc Rivers to be fired, and the future of guys like Tobias Harris are anything but secure.

But the biggest name to follow this coming off-season will be James Harden. The former MVP has a player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, but signs have been pointing towards his departure. One report that surfaced on Monday was that Harden wouldn’t want to play under Rivers next season, and won’t be returning if he is the coach.

But it may be a foregone conclusion no matter who is in charge of the 76ers next season.

There have long been rumors about Harden potentially returning to the city where he enjoyed the most personal success, and we could be inching closer to a reunion with he and the Houston Rockets. Reports have said that the two sides have interest in one another, and one party seems to feel confident in the potential reboot.

According to Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Rockets apparently “think he’s coming” in regard to Harden. Lowe said that he was completely unsure about what the player was leaning towards doing and that no one really knows, but reiterated that Houston believes he is ready to come back.

The sports books have the Rockets listed as heavy favorites to land James Harden should he leave Philadelphia. They are currently listed at -150, with the Phoenix Suns coming in not far behind at +175.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz thomas superjumbo
NBA

LATEST Isola: Isiah Thomas Could Become The Phoenix Suns Next Head Coach

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA
Smith, Woj: Ja Morant Could Be Suspended For An Entire Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

Ja Morant spent a majority of the 2022-23 NBA season making headlines, and usually for the wrong reasons. While his team was near the top of the Western Conference Finals,…

rsz mark jackson
NBA
Mark Jackson Left Nikola Jokic Off Of His NBA MVP Ballot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 12 2023

The NBA MVP race was one of the most discussed topics during the 2022-23 season. Nikola Jokic was looking to win the award for the third-straight season, and had the…

rsz 1368862895
NBA
Report: Major Changes Coming For Phoenix Suns This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 12 2023
shaq chuck laugh
NBA
WATCH: Charles Barkley and Shaq Can’t Stop Laughing as Anthony Davis Leaves in a Wheelchair for a Head Injury
Author image David Evans  •  May 11 2023
9868915
NBA
Jamal Murray Questionable, Deandre Ayton Ruled Out For Game 6
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 11 2023
rsz fdfdf
NBA
Fans And Media Question Anthony Davis And Head Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 11 2023
Arrow to top