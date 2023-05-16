Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back, Says Zach Lowe

Following their exit from the postseason after Sunday’s Game 7, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing questions about the future of their roster and coaching staff. According to reports on Monday, James Harden is practically as good as gone.

The acquisition of Harden over a year ago was thought to be the one that could put the 76ers over the top. But the experiment never turned into the championship that the team had hoped for, and drastic changes could be coming to the franchise this summer.

Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back To Houston

The team is likely to do a retooling about MVP center Joel Embiid. The oddsmakers have come out and said that they expect head coach Doc Rivers to be fired, and the future of guys like Tobias Harris are anything but secure.

But the biggest name to follow this coming off-season will be James Harden. The former MVP has a player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, but signs have been pointing towards his departure. One report that surfaced on Monday was that Harden wouldn’t want to play under Rivers next season, and won’t be returning if he is the coach.

But it may be a foregone conclusion no matter who is in charge of the 76ers next season.

There have long been rumors about Harden potentially returning to the city where he enjoyed the most personal success, and we could be inching closer to a reunion with he and the Houston Rockets. Reports have said that the two sides have interest in one another, and one party seems to feel confident in the potential reboot.

According to Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Rockets apparently “think he’s coming” in regard to Harden. Lowe said that he was completely unsure about what the player was leaning towards doing and that no one really knows, but reiterated that Houston believes he is ready to come back.

The sports books have the Rockets listed as heavy favorites to land James Harden should he leave Philadelphia. They are currently listed at -150, with the Phoenix Suns coming in not far behind at +175.

