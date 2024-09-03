NFL

Rico Dowdle Could Lead The Cowboys In Rushing Attempts This Season According To Reports

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle

Despite having plenty of depth in the running back spot including Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, it has been reported that the Dallas Cowboys are planning on leading with 26-year-old Rico Dowdle this season.

Who Will Lead The Cowboys In Rushing?

The Cowboys let their best running back leave in the summer and with Tony Pollard joining the Titans, the RB slot is up for grabs coming into week 1 after Dallas failed to replace their star.

Dallas did resign Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason, after the 29-year-old spent one year in New England. Before leaving for the Patriots last year, Elliott spent his first seven NFL season’s in Dallas as one of the key cogs in their ground team.

Although Elliott represents a reliable option in the running back position, he fell out of favour in Dallas during his last year at the franchise and it seems unlikely he will be the number one option this year after joining though free agency.

The two other running backs on the Dallas depth chart are Dalvin Cook and Rico Dowdle, with one of those expected to take the helm and play the majority of drives this season for the Cowboys.

Cook is another running back who has joined the Cowboys through free agency this summer and the league veteran will most likely play as a backup RB for Dowdle and Elliott.

That just leaves Rico Dowdle in the running back spot and according to reports out of Dallas, the 26-year-old could be handed the most significant role this season:

“In a room that includes Elliott and Dalvin Cook, Dowdle should be the favorite to lead the Cowboys in rushing attempts and rushing yards this season. Dowdle was asked last week about this being his best opportunity to get significant playing time.”

Dowdle was largely used as a backup in Dallas during his first two years in the league, but last year he played significantly more with 89 rushing attempts for 361 yards through 16 games.

With Pollard gone the running back position is definitely up for grabs at the beginning of this season, but it seems Dowdle will be leading the line alongside Dak Prescott.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Rico Dowdle
NFL

LATEST Rico Dowdle Could Lead The Cowboys In Rushing Attempts This Season According To Reports

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Working On Ja’Marr Chase Contract That Could Make Him Highest Paid Receiver In The League
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024

The Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase have been negotiating a new contract throughout the offseason and according to NFL insiders, a new deal for the Cincinnati wideout could make him the…

Derrick Henry
NFL
Derrick Henry Looking Forward To Opening Thursday Night Football Matchup Against Chiefs: “It’s going to be a hell of a game”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024

New Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is looking forward to the opening Thursday night football of the season, with the Ravens taking on the Chiefs in week 1. Derrick Henry…

Mike McDaniel Dolphins pic
NFL
The Miami Dolphins have signed head coach Mike McDaniel to a new extension through 2028
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 30 2024
Adoree Jakcson Giants pic
NFL
Free agent CB Adoree Jackson is negotiating a deal to re-join the New York Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 30 2024
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Brandon Aiyuk Finally Agrees To 4-Year, $120m Contract Extension With The 49ers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 30 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns pic 1
NFL
The Browns have restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract to create $35.8 million in cap space
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2024
Arrow to top