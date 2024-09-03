Despite having plenty of depth in the running back spot including Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, it has been reported that the Dallas Cowboys are planning on leading with 26-year-old Rico Dowdle this season.

Who Will Lead The Cowboys In Rushing?

The Cowboys let their best running back leave in the summer and with Tony Pollard joining the Titans, the RB slot is up for grabs coming into week 1 after Dallas failed to replace their star.

Dallas did resign Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason, after the 29-year-old spent one year in New England. Before leaving for the Patriots last year, Elliott spent his first seven NFL season’s in Dallas as one of the key cogs in their ground team.

Although Elliott represents a reliable option in the running back position, he fell out of favour in Dallas during his last year at the franchise and it seems unlikely he will be the number one option this year after joining though free agency.

The two other running backs on the Dallas depth chart are Dalvin Cook and Rico Dowdle, with one of those expected to take the helm and play the majority of drives this season for the Cowboys.

Cook is another running back who has joined the Cowboys through free agency this summer and the league veteran will most likely play as a backup RB for Dowdle and Elliott.

That just leaves Rico Dowdle in the running back spot and according to reports out of Dallas, the 26-year-old could be handed the most significant role this season:

“In a room that includes Elliott and Dalvin Cook, Dowdle should be the favorite to lead the Cowboys in rushing attempts and rushing yards this season. Dowdle was asked last week about this being his best opportunity to get significant playing time.”

Dowdle was largely used as a backup in Dallas during his first two years in the league, but last year he played significantly more with 89 rushing attempts for 361 yards through 16 games.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Rico Dowdle’s role this upcoming season: “He’ll have a lesser role in special teams, just because of workload focus. He’s a complete running back, plays all three downs.” Rico stock 📈 (h/t @CoachspeakIndex)

pic.twitter.com/2JDGuHPhOa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2024

With Pollard gone the running back position is definitely up for grabs at the beginning of this season, but it seems Dowdle will be leading the line alongside Dak Prescott.