Report: The Grizzlies Already Tried To Trade Dillon Brooks

Anthony R. Cardenas
Dillon Brooks has been a headache for opposing teams this season, and it appears that he may be becoming one for the front office of the Memphis Grizzlies as well.

There have been few players who made more headlines during the 2022-23 NBA regular season than Brooks. It seemed more than weekly that he was either spouting off trash talk through the media, or instigating on-court scuffles with some of the game’s biggest names.

Grizzlies Tried To Trade Dillon Brooks In February

Things have culminated in the playoffs, with Brooks calling out arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

After the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks referred to LeBron James as “old”, and saying that he doesn’t respect anyone until they score 40 points on him. He even used a reference to poking bears.

It didn’t work out very well for Memphis in Game 3. James was understandably ticked off and motivated, and the Lakers jumped out to an 18-2 lead and never looked back. They might have Dillon Brooks to thank for that, at least in part.

While there are some agitators who their teammates, fans, and coaches love, it may be that Brooks is not one of them.

Brooks Will Hit Free Agency This Summer

ESPN NBA Insider Tim MacMahon went on Brian Windhorst’s podcast on Monday and outlined that the Grizzlies actually tried to trade Brooks back in February at the trade deadline. He said that the team threw picks at both the Nets and Raptors in an attempt to acquire Miles Bridges or OG Anunoby, and that they also tried to deal Brooks away at the same time.

“I don’t know if Dillon Brooks is on this team after this series. We’ll see if the Grizzlies can comeback and win it. I certainly don’t know if he’s on this team after free agency this summer, but the problem is if he’s not, who’s guarding all the best players? All the stars on the other teams?”

Brooks of course has his positive attributes that he brings to a team, as MacMahon points out in his quote. He is often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player, and is one of the forces that drives the current culture in Memphis.

The Grizzlies will have a decision to make on Dillon Brooks this summer, regardless of how they feel about him. He is playing out the final days of a 3-year contract, and he will hit free agency at the conclusion of the season for Memphis. It remains to be seen what his price tag will be, but the Grizzlies will think long and hard about matching any demands.

