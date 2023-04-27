NBA

Report: Mike Budenholzer Status As Bucks Head Coach Is “Shaky”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz mike budenholzer
rsz mike budenholzer

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a disappointing end to a promising season on Wednesday night, falling at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. They became just the sixth 1-seed to lose to an 8-seed in NBA Playoff history, and they’ll have plenty of questions to answer this coming off-season. One of the names to watch will be head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Mike Budenholzer Not Safe As Bucks Head Coach, Shams Says

Budenholzer has been at the helm for Milwaukee since 2018, and has an NBA Championship under his belt, as well as two Head Coach of the Year awards in his career. But due to the failures of his team during the first round of the 2023 Playoffs, it appears that he could be on the hot seat heading into the summer.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Budenholzer’s status as the head coach of the team is “shaky”:

“Mike Budenholzer’s status as head coach of is very much shaky… There are questions across the organization…There’s a feeling of of shock, a feeling of embarrassment right now among the players, because this is not where the season was supposed to end.”

Charania went on to highlight three main reasons for Budenholzer’s job potentially being in jeopardy. One was the lack of adjustments, which was alluded to by Giannis Antetokounmpo after the elimination game. Another was the poor decision making at the end of the game to not call a time-out, allowing the Heat to tie the game and send it into overtime. Budenholzer faced a similar situation in Game 4, and didn’t call a time-out then either, keeping Jimmy Butler’s flame burning through his historic performance.

The third issue has to do with the rotations, and Charania used Jae Crowder as an example. The guy that the team gave up 5 second-round picks for averaged just 10 minutes per game in the series, and received a DNP in one of the contests.

The situation with Mike Budenholzer isn’t the only one to watch with the Bucks this off-season. They have one of the most expensive rosters in the league, with their top-two players each receiving more than $40 million per year. Antetokounmpo is eligible for a contract extension, but there are rumors that he passes on that opportunity given the team’s financial future.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz mike budenholzer
NBA

LATEST Report: Mike Budenholzer Status As Bucks Head Coach Is “Shaky”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16min
rsz usatsi 20139224 168386351 lowres e1681049614770
NBA
Clippers GM: “We Want To Bring Russell Westbrook Back”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Russell Westbrook has had a tough time finding a permanent home in the NBA over the last few seasons, but it looks like he may want to settle in and…

rsz gettyimages 1252095620 1
NBA
Report: The Grizzlies Already Tried To Trade Dillon Brooks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 24 2023

Dillon Brooks has been a headache for opposing teams this season, and it appears that he may be becoming one for the front office of the Memphis Grizzlies as well….

rsz maxresdefault1
NBA
Colin Cowherd Says Kawhi Leonard Is A Bad Investment For The Clippers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 24 2023
NBA
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Play, Bucks Now 7-Point Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 24 2023
rsz cstbrightspotcdn
NBA
Jalen Rose Responds To Phil Jackson’s Comments On NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 23 2023
rsz gettyimages 1252095620 1
NBA
NBA: No Suspension For Dillon Brooks In Game 4
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 23 2023
Arrow to top