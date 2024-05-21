Soccer

Report: Gareth Southgate Leaves Liverpool Legend Out Of England’s EURO 2024 Provisional Squad

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
England Boss Gareth Southgate Could Become Next Manchester United Manager
England Boss Gareth Southgate Could Become Next Manchester United Manager

England boss Gareth Southgate has reportedly left Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson out of his provisional squad for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

Southgate’s extended EURO list will contain around 30 players. However, the Three Lions can only take a maximum of 26 players to Germany, meaning a few from the provisional list will stay back while their country meet up with the other 23 qualified nations.

The England coach will officially announce his EURO 2024 provisional squad at 2 PM BST / 9 AM ET on Tuesday (May 21).

Gareth Southgate Dismisses Jordan Henderson From England’s Provisional EURO 2024 Squad

According to a report by The Athletic columnist David Ornstein, Gareth Southgate will deliver a shocker when he announces England’s provisional squad for EURO 2024. Ex-Liverpool man Jordan Henderson, who has long served as Southgate’s No. 1 man in midfield, will reportedly not make the preliminary list for the month-long extravaganza that will commence in Germany on June 14.

Henderson’s dismissal could be down to his career choices, starting with the shock move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last summer. The move may have hurt his chances, even though he left Saudi Arabia only a few months later.

Henderson took a massive pay cut to join Ajax in the winter transfer window. However, that move did not work out the way many expected. Ajax failed to compete with PSV Eindhoven in the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign, and Henderson’s performances were not anything to write home about.

Finally, the 33-year-old’s age also would not have done him any favors. England have younger and more in-form players lining up to make a mark, and Southgate could opt for a more aggressive squad to try and end their 58-year wait for a major international honor.

Luke Shaw & Curtis Jones To Feature In Preliminary List

While Jordan Henderson is set to miss out, his former Liverpool teammate Curtis Jones could earn his first national-team call-up on Tuesday. Jones enjoyed a fine campaign with Liverpool in 2023-24, scoring five times and providing three assists in 36 games.

As per The Telegraph, Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw will be on said list, thanks to a fine Premier League campaign. Sky Sports, meanwhile, believes Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool’s uncapped Jarell Quansah will feature. Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who had a blistering Premier League season, will make the cut as well.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Boss Gareth Southgate Could Become Next Manchester United Manager
Soccer

LATEST Report: Gareth Southgate Leaves Liverpool Legend Out Of England’s EURO 2024 Provisional Squad

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 21 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“You could probably see somebody like him at Arsenal” – Ian Wright Backs Gunners To Go After 24-Year-Old Marksman After Losing Premier League Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 21 2024

Club legend Ian Wright has claimed the lack of a clinical center-forward cost Arsenal the 2023-24 Premier League title. Wright also nudged the Gunners toward Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak,…

Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Has Is The Most Valuable Player In The Premier League
Soccer
5 Leading Scorers for Manchester City In The Premier League: Erling Haaland Is In 4th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 21 2024

From being in the shadow of local rivals Manchester United to becoming the first-ever team to win four consecutive Premier League titles, Manchester City have come a long way over…

UEFA EURO 2024
Soccer
10 Players Who Have Played The Most Matches In UEFA EUROs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 21 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Barcelona President Avoiding Xavi As Club Do Not Have Money To Sack Him
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 20 2024
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“Everything will be new for him” – Ex-France Star Urges Kylian Mbappe To Prepare For Real Madrid Challenge
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 20 2024
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Has Kept The Third-Most Clean Sheets In Premier League
Soccer
“It’s just a part of the game” – Andre Onana Says He Is Not Bothered By Criticism From Former Manchester United Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 20 2024
Arrow to top