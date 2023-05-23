NBA

Report: Boston Celtics Are Tired Of “Fake Liking” Each Other

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 646c027cd85e3image
rsz 646c027cd85e3image

The Boston Celtics entered the 2023 Playoffs as the team with the second-shortest odds of winning the NBA title. They finished the regular season with the second-best record in the league, and were looking to get back to the Finals and right their wrongs from a year ago.

Boston Celtics Are Growing Tired Of One Another

After the Bucks were eliminated in the first round, the Eastern Conference looked like it was Boston’s for the taking. But they have run into the white-hot Miami Heat in the conference finals, and things have started to fall apart for Joe Mazzulla’s squad.

It isn’t just the two home games that the Celtics lost to begin the series. It isn’t just the embarrassing Game 3 defeat. The problems that Boston currently has is its lack of collective effort. There seemed to be a disconnect between the players and with their coach, notions that have been confirmed in reports from Kevin O’Connor.

“This is a Celtics team that had chemistry issues… I’ve had a source tell me in the past week that this Celtics team feels like a group that is tired of ‘fake liking’ each other… It is at the point now given the way that they will lose this series against the Heat that they gotta shake things up.”

O’Connor goes on to question the performances of star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He highlights Tatum’s playoff struggles and that he may not be the best player on a championship team. O’Connor also cites Brown’s lack of elite dribbling skills and questions his leadership.

This particular core has been around each other for a long time, and it looks as though the foundation is beginning to crack. The Celtics will have some tough decisions to make this summer, including a huge one on Brown. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season, and is currently eligible for a super max contract. But Brown has expressed displeasure with his current situation in the past, and the playoff failures won’t make things any easier.

It may wind up being premature talk, given that the Boston Celtics have not yet been eliminated. But no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs, and it doesn’t feel like this particular team has the mental energy to complete such a feat.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 646c027cd85e3image
NBA

LATEST Report: Boston Celtics Are Tired Of “Fake Liking” Each Other

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  25min
rsz usatsi 20706880 168386351 lowres e1684786781562
NBA
Boston Celtics Are Confident For Game 4 Despite 3-0 Series Hole
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Boston Celtics haven’t shown many signs of life during the Eastern Conference Finals. But they are apparently coming into Game 4 with their heads held high despite a 3-0…

rsz 207 suns at heat ds
NBA
How Rapper J. Cole Got Caleb Martin To Play For The Miami Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023

While Jimmy Butler has been the catalyst for the deep playoff run for the Miami Heat, their role players have stepped up as well. One of them has been Caleb…

rsz 1465043484 scaled 1
NBA
Sources: Mavericks Are A “Likely” Landing Spot For Deandre Ayton
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023
rsz bob myers getty
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green Speaks About Warriors GM Bob Myers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
rsz 20230506 ad1276 heat vs knicks
NBA
Jimmy Butler: Our Game Plan Is “Give Me The Ball And Move”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
rsz victor wembanyama
NBA
LOOK: Victor Wembanyama Makes Rudy Gobert Look Small
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
Arrow to top