NBA

Report: Blazers Will Target Siakam, Bridges, And Others This Summer

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz https chowderandchampionscom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1461478483
rsz https chowderandchampionscom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1461478483

The Portland Trail Blazers have long maintained that they are doing their best to put a winning team around star guard Damian Lillard. But they have been overall unsuccessful, having won 35 or fewer games in three of the last four seasons.

Blazers Could Target Bridges, Siakam, And Brown This Summer

Lillard has been wildly loyal to the team that drafted him, though there have been rumors swirling about him potentially wanting out at some point. But if the Blazers are finally able to pair him with a legit co-star, then it could make everyone in the Rose City a little happier.

According to Blazers beat reporter Sean Highkin, Portland will look to target some big free agent names this coming summer.

“I would agree that those (Mikal Bridges, Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown) are the three primary targets for them. When it comes to trades involving the third pick, and I think there’s a reasonable chance something gets done involving one of them.”

The Blazers are in an interesting position. They hold a top-3 draft pick in what could be a top-loaded draft, and there will likely be teams that are interested in shedding a veteran contract or two for the rights to the Blazers selection. They likely don’t want to get any younger themselves, as Lillard’s timeline doesn’t exactly match up with a potential developmental project.

Jaylen Brown would be one of the bigger acquisitions of the off-season, should he leave Boston. He is eligible for a super max contract, with which the Celtics could make him one of the league’s highest-paid players. There have been rumors of Brown’s unhappiness with the team, and his future in Boston is certainly not guaranteed.

But any one of the three players would be the best option that the Blazers have put next to Lillard in some time. They did have a two-headed scoring duo in he and CJ McCollum, but they proved to be unable to get over the hump in the playoffs year after year. Portland will be looking for a better fit, and one of the three options that Highkin mentions would likely be a bigger help to Lillard.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz https chowderandchampionscom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1461478483
NBA

LATEST Report: Blazers Will Target Siakam, Bridges, And Others This Summer

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2 1
NBA
Miami Heat Have Flight Scheduled For Denver After Game 7
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

The Miami Heat have displayed confidence throughout their improbable playoff run, and they aren’t letting it get away from them ahead of Game 7. According to reports, the team has…

rsz c9a2ab3d lillard jokic nba
NBA
Damian Lillard Says Nikola Jokic “Might Be The Best Player In The League”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023

Nikola Jokić has his Denver Nuggets playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in team history. The dominant big man made a strong case for winning his third…

rsz mp4czelgedsizabumcgg
NBA
Cheapest Ticket To Game 7 In Boston On Monday Night Is $667
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023
rsz fni0dkh44r5qcmjgmr0y
NBA
Jimmy Butler Remaining Confident After 3 Losses By Miami Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023
rsz draymond green ftr thcwzwwu29pw14veeotsvvui8
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green Wants Celtics To Complete 3-0 Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 27 2023
shashana rosen damontas sabonis
NBA
Damontas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Rosen: The Ex-Laker Girl Guiding the NBA Star to Judaism
Author image David Evans  •  May 26 2023
Arrow to top