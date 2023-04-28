NBA

Report: Austin Reaves Wants To Be A Laker For Life

Anthony R. Cardenas
Austin Reaves was one of the biggest revelations of the 2022-23 NBA season.

On a Los Angeles Lakers team that features two of the top-15 players in the league, Reaves was often the star of the show. The second-year pro upped his scoring average from 7.3 to 13 points per game in the regular season, while shooting 53% from the floor and just a hair under 40% from deep. He even received a couple of third-place votes for Most Improved Player.

Austin Reaves Could Sign A Long-Term Deal With Lakers

Reaves is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer, and one rival Western Conference executive has said that his skill set and financial situation would make him attractive to pretty much any team in the league. Los Angeles will have the upper hand with being able to offer him an $11.4 million first year.

And apparently, Reaves is keen on remaining a member of the Lakers for years to come. From a story by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I would love to be here my whole career. Just the way that the fans treat me, the love they have for me, as an undrafted player, it’s kind of like they raised me type of vibe. … It feels like it’s meant to be. It feels like this all happened for a reason and this is where I should be.”

Given how much power LeBron James has over the personnel decisions for the team, and his high praise of Austin Reaves throughout the regular and post seasons, there is plenty of reason to believe that the Lakers will want him back.

Reaves Receives Rave Reviews From Teammates

McMenamin’s piece highlighted the praise that Reaves receives from other players like Anthony Davis, and the fast friendship that he has formed with D’Angelo Russell.

Reaves has seen an increase in minutes during the Lakers’ first round series against the Grizzlies, and he has made the most of his opportunities. He has upped his scoring average to 17.6 per game and is still shooting 40% from 3 point range.

The Lakers will play in yet another potential elimination game on Friday night as they host Memphis for Game 6. Los Angeles is listed as 4.5 point favorites, and they’ll look to Austin Reaves for help if James happens to struggle again.

