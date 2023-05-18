NBA

Recent NBA Coach Firings “Don’t Make Sense” To Eric Spoelstra

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 17983795 168386351 lowres e1649517456525
rsz usatsi 17983795 168386351 lowres e1649517456525

As is generally the case in the NBA this time of year, teams around the league are making coaching changes. There have been the usual bottom-feeder teams that have cut ties with guys who have proven to be unsuccessful, and some vacancies have already been filled.

NBA Head Coach Firings Have Many Confused, Including Spoelstra

But there have been a few surprises during this particular coaching cycle. It began with Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after his Milwaukee Bucks suffered a disappointing first round exit.

But while his team ultimately fell short of their goal and in embarrassing fashion, they finished with the best record in the league and were the championship favorites entering the postseason. Budenholzer was just two years removed from winning an NBA Championship, and four years removed from being named the NBA’s Coach of the Year.

Unfortunately for him, the Bucks will now move in a different direction and have already begun their coaching search.

A similar situation took place in Phoenix. Monte Williams had been the head coach of the Suns for the last three seasons, and was a big part of the team’s turnaround from a 19-win team to an NBA Finals appearance in two years time. But after blowout losses in elimination games in back-to-back postseasons, Phoenix gave Williams the axe, and he’ll be looking for a new job as well.

There are only a small handful of current NBA coaches who have held their positions longer than 3 years now that certain guys have been canned. One of them is Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, and he gave his thoughts on the current happenings:

“I’ve been thinking more about the great, proven, experienced coaches that have lost their jobs…it doesn’t make sense to me…it really has been disturbing”

It appears that no one is safe. In just the last few weeks, three of the last four winners of the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award have been fired. While it certainly is a player driven league, we have been seeing more quick and questionable firings than ever.

Doc Rivers was also fired this week after three years with the 76ers. He joins Budenholzer and Williams, as well as Nick Nurse, Dwane Casey, and Stephen Silas as the coaches who have been let go thus far.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 17983795 168386351 lowres e1649517456525
NBA

LATEST Recent NBA Coach Firings “Don’t Make Sense” To Eric Spoelstra

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz 16841424593684
NBA
WATCH: Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Calls Joel Embiid “Lazy”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has never been one to be short on opinions. Whether it be via social media or his own podcast, he often puts his own spin…

Rockets
NBA
Houston Rockets Could Trade The 4th Overall Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  8h

The Houston Rockets could be open to trading theor fourth overall selection in this upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.    The Rockets could trade the No. 4 pick, per @MikeAScotto “With…

rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA
JJ Redick: Ja Morant Did Not Break Any Laws
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
rsz 1200x01 1
NBA
Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back, Says Zach Lowe
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023
rsz thomas superjumbo
NBA
Isola: Isiah Thomas Could Become The Phoenix Suns Next Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA
Smith, Woj: Ja Morant Could Be Suspended For An Entire Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
Arrow to top