Real Madrid Wage Bill: Who Is The Highest Earner At Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are one of the wealthiest football clubs across Europe and they have several high profile players on their roster.

The Spanish giants have signed some world-class players for big money in recent seasons and these players are on considerable wages.

Players like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard are some of the top earners in the footballing world and their performances are often scrutinised more than most because of the money the club spends on them.

Real Madrid's wage bill.

The Spanish giants currently have 25 players on their roster and their combined wage bill is reportedly £242,450,000 per year and £4,662,500 per week.

Real Madrid Weekly Wages

25. Andriy Lunin – £6,500-per-week

24. Jesús Vallejo – £33,000-per-week

23. Lucas Vázquez – £105,000-per-week

22. Mariano – £105,000-per-week

21. Marco Asensio – £117,000-per-week

20. Dani Ceballos – £128,000-per-week

19. Nacho – £132,000-per-week

18. Rodrygo – £132,000-per-week

17. Federico Valverde – £133,000-per-week

16. Eduardo Camavinga – £133,000-per-week

15. Luka Jović – £152,000-per-week

14. Dani Carvajal – £152,000-per-week

13. Éder Militão – £152,000-per-week

12. Ferland Mendy – £152,000-per-week

=10. Vinícius Júnior – £184,000-per-week

=10. Casemiro – £184,000-per-week

9. Isco – £211,000-per-week

8. Marcelo – £249,000-per-week

7. Thibaut Courtois – £253,000-per-week

=5. Karim Benzema – £275,000-per-week

=5. Luka Modrić – £275,000-per-week

4. Toni Kroos – £307,000-per-week

3. David Alaba – £359,000-per-week

2. Eden Hazard – £381,000-per-week

Gareth Bale – £528,000-per-week

Real Madrid Highest Earner

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Gareth Bale has emerged as the highest-earning player at Real Madrid.

The Welshman earns a whopping £528,000-per-week despite failing to establish himself as a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti.

The winger has been heavily criticised by the media and the Real Madrid fans for his desire to remain at the club despite being unwanted. He was recently labelled as a ‘parasite’ as well.

However, Bale’s time at Real Madrid is coming to an end and his contract is due to expire at the end of June. It is certain that the player will move on at the end of this season and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 32-year-old has played just seven matches across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.

Data courtesy: Salarysport, Capology