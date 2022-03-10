Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Nasser Al-Khelaifi involved in furious outburst

Real Madrid booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

The French outfit managed to win the first leg 1-0 and they had a dream start to the second leg when Kylian Mbappe put them ahead towards the end of the first half.

However, the Spanish giants pulled off a remarkable comeback thanks to a hat trick from Karim Benzema in the second half of the game. The Frenchman capitalised on the errors from the PSG goalkeeper and defenders to turn the game around.

Best Football Free Bets for March

Click the links below to claim the best football free bets which can be used on all the action this month.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

The defeat in the round of 16 prompted a furious outburst from the Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi who stormed the referee’s room and damaged his assistant’s equipment after the game.

At the end of the match, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi went to the locker room reportedly “hitting and yelling while looking for the referees,” per @m_marchante pic.twitter.com/WbXv16luVa — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2022

Apparently, the PSG chief was disappointed with the officiating throughout the match and he believes that Benzema’s first goal should have been ruled out because of a foul on the PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG’s director of football Leonardo also behaved aggressively after the game and the incident was recorded by a Real Madrid employee. The footage is set to be studied by UEFA in the coming days and it remains to be seen whether the French outfit are handed out a punishment for the behaviour from their club hierarchy.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s outburst was mentioned in the referee’s report as well.

🚨🚨| Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo were screaming in the dressing room and even HIT people. The POLICE had to be called. @partidazocope #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 9, 2022

Speaking to the media after the game, PSG director Leonardo claimed that the decision on Donnarumma was not fair and it was a clear foul. He also added that the referee should have consulted with VAR and overturned the goal.

“The decision on Donnarumma is not fair,” Leonardo said after the game (via Goal). “The foul exists and it is clear. It’s impossible not to consult the VAR.

“But I’m not looking for excuses. We’ll have to see what we did.”